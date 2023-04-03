In Maine and across the country, it’s clear that the nature of our jobs is changing rapidly. Many career paths that have been around for generations are evolving, requiring workers to adapt and acquire new skills.
At the same time, decades-long demographic trends — with our workforce getting older and younger workers moving out of state — have resulted in Maine having far too few workers. To keep up with the demand of these jobs, it’s becoming increasingly clear that our economic and workforce development strategies also must evolve to meet these challenges.
We are at an inflection point where the choices we make today about workforce development will significantly impact our communities tomorrow. It’s up to us to take smart, decisive action to ensure our communities have the economic stability to continue to grow and thrive. There are a number of positive initiatives in the 131st Legislature that seek to address these challenges.
I have submitted a bill, which is still being worked on, that seeks to establish a ferry service workforce development scholarship program at Maine Maritime Academy. The program is designed to prepare Maine residents to earn the initial credentials necessary for working on the Maine Ferry Service.
The bill establishes a scholarship fund of $143,375 with a maximum single award of $1,250, with the goal of helping over 100 students. This bill is an important step toward strengthening our ferry service and ensuring they have the skilled workers they need, while also connecting Mainers with good-paying, stable careers.
Another bill of mine, LD 244, seeks to explore Emergency Medical Services career pathways and educational opportunities in Maine. As co-chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study EMS in the state, I learned a lot about the importance of retaining and training our EMS professionals. The proposed stakeholder workgroup would study ways to retain EMS workers and further develop skills so that EMS is a career and not just a stepping stone to another medical profession. Taking a comprehensive look at the barriers to EMS education and professional development will be a critical step toward enhancing the recruitment and retention of our EMS professionals.
I am also working on a bill to create a Family Resource Calculator. This calculator will be a valuable financial planning tool that will help families determine the annual earnings they need to afford their basic necessities and help them identify what benefits they do and don’t qualify for as their earnings increase. This would not only empower folks to get raises, accept better paying jobs, or take on more work, but also would help ensure our assistance programs are more effective in helping families to move out of poverty.
In addition to my bills, I’m pleased to see that Sen. Joe Rafferty, D-Kennebunk, has introduced LD 33, “An Act to Expand Access to Career and Technical Education Opportunities for Middle School Students.” This bill is a positive investment in the future of our state by introducing young Mainers to the wide range of career opportunities available to them and preparing them with the skills they need to succeed in the evolving workforce.
I am also excited to share that the Supplemental Budget that just passed includes $10 million to increase the Maine State Grant Program’s maximum award to $3,000 from $2,500. The Maine State Grant Program provides need-based grants to college students, helping more Maine students access the education they need to succeed in today’s economy.
Maine is at a critical juncture in our economic development. We need to take action to invest in our workforce and create more opportunities and pathways for people of all ages and backgrounds to succeed. We cannot afford to delay or become complacent in the face of these challenges. By working together and investing in our people, we can ensure a prosperous future for our state.