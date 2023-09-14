On Feb. 16, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled in a title claims case that the intertidal area off the shore at the southern end of Belfast is owned by Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace, and held under a valid and enforceable conservation easement by the Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area.
The Law Court also held that a “residential purposes only” restriction imposed in 1946 on land conveyed to Fred R. Poor by Harriet L. Hartley, a former owner of all of the land on the eastern (waterside) of U.S. Route 1 from the bridge at the Belfast-Northport line to Tozier Road, runs with the land conveyed to Poor and remains valid and binding on Poor’s successors in title (which include Janet and Richard Eckrote, Nordic Aquafarms Inc. and the city of Belfast).
Nordic Aquafarms Inc. needs to place its major intake and outflow pipes in upland Lot 36 (formerly owned by the Eckrotes) and the adjacent intertidal land, so the Law Court decision in February has had a significant impact on the viability of Nordic’s proposed land-based salmon farm. The Law Court’s decision should have ended the matter of whether Nordic could build at all, but, as Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
In July 2021, just after winning the initial title claims trial, the Eckrotes conveyed their lot to the city in exchange for $650,000 paid by Nordic. All of this was part of a scheme by Nordic and the city to use eminent domain to evade the probable consequences of a judgment in the title claims case in favor of Mabee and Grace (which did in fact ensue).
Shortly after the title claims trial and before the decision by the Law Court on appeal, Nordic entered a contract in which the city agreed to take the intertidal land adjacent to Lot 36 and attempt to extinguish the right to enforce the “residential purposes only” servitude (restriction) on upland Lot 36 by eminent domain to preemptively nullify a potential judgment in Mabee and Grace’s favor in the title claims case. Belfast claimed it condemned Mabee-Grace’s intertidal land adjacent to Lot 36 in order to create a “public park.”
However, contractual agreements between Nordic and the city provide that Nordic would be allowed to place three industrial intake and discharge pipes and construct an industrial pump house on Lot 36 and the adjacent intertidal land, in violation of both the Conservation Easement and the 1946 “residential purposes only” servitude. In fact, an unrecorded deed conveying Lot 36 to Nordic, executed by Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders and delivered to Nordic on July 15, 2021, makes clear that Nordic actually owns Lot 36 and the city’s claims that it will put a park there are simply false — a myth told to conceal the use of eminent domain by the city of Belfast to benefit Nordic.
The city’s eminent domain filings contain a number of errors and deficiencies, including an attempt to take some intertidal property outside the municipal boundaries of Belfast, owned by Mabee-Grace and held by Friends under the Conservation Easement, that is in Northport. Maine law does not allow a municipality to use eminent domain to take land outside its municipal boundaries. The Law Court’s February 2023 decision in the title case also contains legal determinations relating to the location of the mouth of the Little River that also prove that the city has taken land outside its municipal boundaries based on the opinions of Nordic’s surveyor that the Law Court rejected in its title claims decision. Mabee-Grace and Friends have asked the Superior Court to vacate the city’s Aug. 12, 2021, condemnation order and remand the eminent domain case to the City Council to determine the impacts of the Law Court’s title claims decision on its improvidently issued condemnation order. However, in an Aug. 15 filing, Belfast’s attorney stated, “The City may take actions to address the alleged real estate boundary with Northport….”
Neither Nordic, nor the city of Belfast, nor Northport can change the statutorily mandated location of the municipal boundaries of either Belfast (the boundaries of which are established by a statute enacted in 1813) or Northport (the boundaries of which are established by a statute enacted in 1795). Northport should reject Belfast’s attempts to drag its citizens into the Nordic quagmire.
There are many reasons why Northport should avoid any cooperation with Belfast in this matter. Here are a few:
Nordic and the city have not been (to put it nicely) transparent or forthcoming with Northport specifically and the public in general.
For example, before the 2018 public presentation of their project, Nordic and Belfast, and their counsel, already knew from Nordic’s surveyors and recorded deeds at least two things: First, that the intertidal area in question was, in fact, owned by Mabee-Grace (but Nordic and Belfast proceeded anyway). Second, 12.5 acres of the land Nordic proposed to acquire from the Belfast Water District are protected by deed restrictions imposed by the state of Maine in 1973 for the “protection of a municipal water shed.” The deed signed in October 1973 by the governor and Executive Council shows that the state of Maine conveyed this 12.5-acre parcel to the city of Belfast subject to five restrictions on use that “run with the land.” Among those restrictions are a prohibition on any buildings on this parcel and a requirement to maintain this parcel in its “natural condition.”
In 1987 Belfast conveyed this parcel, with the approval of the City Council, subject to the same restrictions, to the Belfast Water District. On Jan. 30, 2018, Nordic, the Water District and Belfast signed a contract to sell all of the district’s property to Nordic for its proposed land-based salmon farm. Then, on Feb. 21, 2018 — just weeks after signing that agreement — Nordic, its counsel, and counsel for Belfast discovered this restriction on the use of the 12.5 acres. Rather than looking for an alternative location, the lawyers worked to conceal this restriction and get a release from the Maine Department of Transportation (although Maine DOT lacked the statutory authority to grant such a release from restrictions imposed by a governor’s deed). Nordic sought and received permits allowing it to clear-cut the mature forest on this land, fill wetlands and a brook that take up at least a quarter of the parcel, and build a facility the size of roughly three football fields, by misrepresenting to DEP counsel that the city of Belfast had obtained a lawful release from those restrictions from the DOT commissioner.
By now, it is evident that, if successful, the Nordic project would be an environmental and economic disaster. A recent report in the Bangor Daily News describes a large algae bloom formed in the Gulf of Maine because of its warming waters. Nordic’s permits would allow it to discharge 7.7 million gallons of fish-derived effluent, and 1,600 pounds of nitrogen, every day, 365 days a year, into that neck of Belfast Bay off the Little River into an area only about 40 feet deep.
The turnover of water in this area is 14 days, thus leading to a constant plume of over 100 million gallons of warm nitrogen-rich water about ¼ mile off the north shore of Northport, including Bayside and the Drinkwater Elementary School. As this effluent slowly moves down the coast and around Islesboro, aquaculture economic interests, including lobster fishing, mussel and oyster farming and seaweed harvesting, will suffer.
Even were Nordic to succeed, Belfast will reap all of the benefits while Northport and Islesboro will gain only the pollution. To put the amount of daily discharge Nordic proposes into perspective, a full year’s discharge by the Bayside water treatment facility is less than what Nordic would discharge every day.
What the city of Belfast wants to try to do with its claim of eminent domain is patently unconstitutional in the state of Maine. It is illegal for the city to take private land for the use of a private business entity. By statute, Belfast also cannot condemn land used for fishing for a private for-profit entity for industrial and commercial development. The claim of a public park on the former Eckrote lot is a pretext — akin to painting lipstick on a pig. It is still a pig (or in this case, a hog). Litigation against the city is already underway.
If Northport gets involved in the city’s eminent domain scheme, it will also get involved in the predictably expensive and prolonged legalities. As a taxpayer, I want my taxes used for infrastructure, education, administration and public welfare.
Northport has a preciously tight budget. I do not want my taxes to go for paying our lawyers to defend ourselves from Belfast’s self-inflicted problems. I also suspect that the citizens of Belfast do not want their taxes used by the city for its “eminent domain” scheme.
Northport resident Sid Block is president of the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area.