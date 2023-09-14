Commentary

On Feb. 16, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled in a title claims case that the intertidal area off the shore at the southern end of Belfast is owned by Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace, and held under a valid and enforceable conservation easement by the Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area.

The Law Court also held that a “residential purposes only” restriction imposed in 1946 on land conveyed to Fred R. Poor by Harriet L. Hartley, a former owner of all of the land on the eastern (waterside) of U.S. Route 1 from the bridge at the Belfast-Northport line to Tozier Road, runs with the land conveyed to Poor and remains valid and binding on Poor’s successors in title (which include Janet and Richard Eckrote, Nordic Aquafarms Inc. and the city of Belfast).