Note: Liberty resident and Second Selectman André Blanchard has collected the required 52 signatures on a petition to withdraw Liberty from Regional School Unit 3 in an effort to save the town’s residents a potentially large sum of money on their property taxes.
What a farce our recent public hearing on the petition to withdraw from RSU 3 was on Aug. 24!
Reality check, since the petitioner was not allowed to address the opposition’s obviously inflated figures with many hypothetical costs on the 24th. It has become obvious that the opposition to our petition wants to shut our petition down before we even enter the next phase — where a withdrawal committee is formed and they negotiate all the details of the withdrawal agreement at which time we would know exactly how much the withdrawal will cost Liberty.
Our municipal school unit is obligated to pay for all of our 84 (not 116, the opposition’s count) children’s education, but the Municipal School Unit would not be obligated to offer up school choice. The petitioners just put that out there because our MSU would not be running any school of its own. Even with School Choice, it is not a free-for-all when it comes to picking schools so our kids would never be attending schools in Rockland and Searsport, that’s ridiculous! You might as well have added Portland school districts to your list of hypotheticals! So right from the beginning of the opposition’s cost estimate, it is highly inflated because we do not have 116 students that we are responsible for; we only have 84.
So let’s compare the petitioners’ figures for tuition to the opposition’s. They estimated $1,496,178, which includes 32 extra students (that we are not responsible for at this time). The opposition then multiplied the inflated number of students by the highest possible tuition rates as if they were to be attending schools in Rockland, Searsport and Belfast. The petitioner’s cost estimate for tuition — $938,000 — is based on what we are paying right now for our 84 students to attend RSU 3 schools. They will continue to attend RSU 3 schools for at least one year after withdrawal.
If members of the opposition are referring to the “Town-Tuitioning” rule, which says that “school-age children in Maine who reside in a municipality that does not operate its own schools, or contract with another school or district to educate resident children, the option to attend a public or private school of their choice (under certain conditions), then that would not apply to our MSU as we would have contracts for all of our students.
From these inflated figures we move on to the cost estimate for transportation. The petitioners took their cost estimate directly from an actual cost estimate (as if we were operating our own MSU already) given to them by Paula Gravelle, director of School Finance at the Maine Department of Education. The opposition made its transportation cost estimate based on the new MSU offering school choice (which we are not) and a cost that the Northport school district has budgeted to transport 135 students to Belfast Area High School and several other schools. The opposition’s transportation costs are also inflated by adding an additional 32 students we are not currently responsible for.
Special education costs were estimated by the petitioners as being $218,795, again based on Paula Gravelle’s estimate. The opposition’s figure is actually less than that at $128,055 and is based on five elementary and five high school students. Even the petitioners still do not know the actual number of students classified as needing special education services.
The final cost that the new Liberty MSU would have to account for is the cost of administration (in the form of salaries and benefits). We know that when we set up our new district, we will have to hire at least a superintendent, a business manager and a small school board (school board seats are elected positions and they get paid very little, so the latter will not cost Liberty much). The opposition estimated $80,000 for administration and the petitioners would agree with that figure preliminarily since we have no way of knowing how many people we will have to hire and whether or not they will be hired part time or perhaps some of these positions can be combined since our MSU would not be operating any schools of its own and thus would require fewer hours from our administrative personnel.
At the public hearing there was also a reference to one-time legal costs of withdrawing. The petitioners can foresee some legal costs once we start the negotiations with RSU 3 in the withdrawal agreement phase, which starts after a successful vote by Liberty on Nov. 7 to forward the petition to the DOE Commissioner and the RSU 3 Board of Directors in order to officially start the process of withdrawal. The petitioners can foresee some legal costs in the form of contracts with school districts so that our students can attend their schools, but have no way of knowing what these costs will be until the negotiations with RSU 3 begin in earnest. We have accounted for the two one-time costs for withdrawal in the Nov. 7 article: $800,000 broken down into two categories — $750,000 for the remaining debt owed to RSU 3 for building the Mount View Complex and $50,000 for legal fees. The debt repayment is something that will be negotiated with RSU#3 in the withdrawal agreement and may well continue to be paid as Liberty is now as an RSU#3 member.
So in Liberty’s case, our MSU would first attempt to keep all of our 84 children in the same RSU 3/out-of-district schools that they are attending now. In fact, Maine law dictates that for the first year after a municipality withdraws from a district, the former district (in this case RSU#3) is obliged to allow all students now attending RSU#3 schools to continue on in place for one year. Granted, after that, RSU#3 could refuse to accept our students, but we would work all this out in the negotiations with the district so we would know, before we complete the withdrawal, which schools our children would be attending after this first year.
My bet is that RSU 3 would agree to continue with the status quo for as long as our students were attending school. This is because upon withdrawal, RSU 3 would lose the $955,146 (the Additional Local amount of $704,978 plus the $250,168 they receive for Liberty’s state share) in revenue from Liberty right from the start. If they refused to accept our students after the mandatory 1st year, then they would lose all the rest, a total of $2,077,548 from Liberty. The School Board would probably not go for that option because they would have to redistribute this revenue loss across the other 10 remaining towns.
By holding the public hearing on the petition, we completed step 3 of 22 steps involved in withdrawing. The next step is for the whole town to vote on whether or not our town files the petition with the Commissioner of Education and the RSU 3 Board of Directors to officially start the process. This will occur on Nov. 7 when we will have an article (on the town website and Facebook page) on the ballot to decide whether or not we drop the petition effort or go on with it and find out exactly what it will cost for Liberty to withdraw. It will cost the town nothing to do this, to go on to the next phase. So why not explore this option that the petitioners have presented? If we find out during the next phase, where we form the withdrawal committee, that we are going beyond what we are currently paying, we can drop the whole petition effort.
