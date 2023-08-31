Commentary

There’s an old saying that one day of seeing is worth a thousand days of reading. I’ve always found that there’s simply no substitute for first-hand experience. So, when Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough asked how he could better serve Maine veterans, I told him to come see for himself.

In early August the secretary took me up on the offer and joined me on a tour of the state. Together, we met with veterans, VA staff and community leaders to hear how the federal government can better meet our commitment to the brave men and women who served our nation.

Tags

Recommended for you