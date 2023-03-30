Commentary

Imagine not knowing where your next meal is coming from, or when. Wondering if you have enough gas in your car to drive to the local food pantry or soup kitchen. Or maybe just hoping the car will get there and back in one piece.

It’s hard for someone not experiencing food insecurity to imagine the 24/7 anxiety accompanying it, when all someone can think about is, how will I eat? How will I feed my family? Which bill do I pay first? It’s almost impossible to focus on anything else.