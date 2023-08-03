When an accident or an emergency medical event occurs and we need to call 911, who will respond? Are they close enough? For years our emergency medical service leaders have been providing this essential service. They have kept the system going, but it is fragile and needs our support.
I am proud to say that, this year, we have taken significant steps in the Maine Legislature to support and strengthen this vital part of our health care system.
In this year's legislative session, we’ve passed several key bills aimed at supporting our EMS departments and providers. These bills, which directly address the financial and systemic challenges faced by our EMS departments, originated from recommendations of the Blue Ribbon Commission on EMS that I co-chaired in the 130th Legislature. Today, I want to talk about four bills that will be instrumental in helping our EMS departments with the problems they face now and in seeking to stabilize this critical field into the future.
The first bill, LD 526, "An Act to Provide Funding to Emergency Medical Services Organizations," sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, is a landmark step in supporting all types of EMS organizations. The bill allocates $31 million in fiscal year 2023-24 to the Department of Public Safety, offering a lifeline to departments at immediate risk of failing and leaving their communities without access to adequate emergency medical services.
The second bill, LD 1701, "Resolve, to Reestablish and Continue the Work of the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State," also sponsored by Speaker Talbot Ross, reestablishes the Blue Ribbon Commission that was so critical to acknowledging the problems we face and how we can move forward. This 17-member commission is tasked with examining and making recommendations on the structure, support, and delivery of emergency medical services in Maine, with a report detailing its findings due by Dec. 6, 2023.
The third bill, LD 244, "Resolve, Directing Maine Emergency Medical Services to Convene a Stakeholder Group to Explore Emergency Medical Services Career Pathways and Educational Opportunities in the State," which I sponsored, is aimed at shaping the future of EMS in Maine.
This resolve directs MaineEMS to convene a stakeholder group to explore career pathways and educational opportunities for EMS providers across the state. With this, we’re seeking to identify ways to make EMS a lifelong career by providing professional advancement and necessary training. By January 15, 2024, the stakeholder group will submit a report outlining its activities and recommendations, including any proposed legislation.
The fourth bill, LD 588, "An Act to Promote Public Safety and Retain Essential First Responders by Funding the Maine Length of Service Award Program," is another bill I am proud to have sponsored. This bill provides one-time funding of $500,000 for the Maine Length of Service Award Program. The award serves as a retirement benefit for eligible and hardworking volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel who have dedicated years of service to their communities.
These bills represent our continued commitment to supporting EMS departments and recognizing the essential roles that our EMS professionals play, the sacrifices they make, and the support they need to continue their indispensable service.
However, this work isn't done. As we celebrate these legislative wins, we acknowledge that our work to secure a sustainable future of EMS in Maine continues. The Blue Ribbon Commission will continue its vital work, and our stakeholder group will embark on its mission to explore more opportunities for EMS providers.
As we move forward, I want to extend my appreciation to all those who have contributed their experiences, ideas, and energy to these efforts — from the EMS professionals and leaders who shared their insights, to my colleagues in the Legislature who worked tirelessly to enact these bills.
Through these bills and our continued efforts, we will strive to ensure that all communities in Maine have access to high-quality emergency medical services, and EMS professionals receive the respect and support they deserve.
Democratic Sen. Glenn "Chip" Curry of Belfast is serving his second term representing all of Waldo County in the Maine Senate.