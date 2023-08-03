Commentary

Hutchinson Center
File photo

What is deeply flawed with the recent announcement by the University of Maine? Just 23 years after a visionary gift to Belfast and the University of Maine, the primary beneficiary of the gift announced the University of Maine Hutchinson Center would be closed and sold.

To understand why the closing and proposed sale of the University Maine Hutchinson Center has caused so much upset for Belfast and area residents, one must understand the history of the Hutchinson Center and the personal stake of the Belfast area.