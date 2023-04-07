It’s been almost four years since I retired, and during that time, I feel I have finally become comfortable with how I go about my days. The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is look out the window to see what kind of day it will be. If it’s sunny, I plan on being outside for a long walk or hike or taking care of a few things that need to be done in the yard. If it’s dark and gray, or raining, as it is now, then I plan on a mostly inside day of reading, writing, and listening to classical music.
Last month I celebrated my 69th birthday, a far stretch from the birthdays I celebrated when I was young. Then, getting older or being old wasn’t a concept I gave any thought to. When I turned 15 in 1969, for example, I never considered I would be 69 54 years later. But here I am befuddled with the realization of how quickly time does go by.
As I have gotten older, though, I realize how I have become reacquainted with the simple things that fascinated me when I was a child: the clouds above that float by in wispy formations, the breeze that carries the last tinge of winter’s cold, and the gurgling of a stream in spring melt.
Of all the seasons, early spring is the most welcoming time of year because it embraces the promise of new beginnings and growth. It is the time of year when the long days of winter finally have succumbed to the ascending warmth of the sun.
With the days becoming longer and warmer, the first confirmation of spring comes with the arrival of the common grackles and the red-winged blackbirds. And what a bumper crop of both birds I have this year.
With their voracious appetites, I am going through three to four pounds of bird seed a day, not only to feed them, but also to feed the chickadees, finches, blue jays, juncos, thrushes, and other birds that frequent my feeders.
It is quite the colorful menagerie of birds I get to watch from my window when I sit down at my table for breakfast and a cup of coffee. And the sight of such a spectacle doesn’t go unnoticed by my cat who stares intently through the glass, clicking his teeth in a frenzied chatter. The birds, though, pay little attention to him except for the few times when he lunges and claws at the window, which sends all the birds fluttering to escape from the menace that suddenly appears before them.
Within the next week or so, the final confirmation of winter’s end will be heralded by the evening chorus of the spring peepers. Their incessant chirping carries the memory of the times my mother would load me and my three younger brothers in the car and then drive to pull off the side of a road next to a marsh. We rolled the windows down in anticipation of the woodland concert that was about to begin: first, one peep, followed by three, then thousands. These creatures, my mother explained, were little male tree frogs not much bigger than our thumbnail. It was hard to imagine how tiny tree frogs could fill the air with such come-to-hither urgency, the call of the male in search of a female companion.
The yearly ritual of pulling off the side of a road next to a marsh to take in a concert by the peepers is something I passed down to my son. And it’s one I’m sure he will pass on to his little girl, who recently turned 1 year old.
One-year old — 69 years old — what an expanse of time in between. And in this circumference of being retired and a grandfather, I find marking the beginning of each day to be as welcoming as the spring season unfolding before us, especially with the collective angst most of us have experienced during these last three years with COVID-19, lockdowns, social distancing, and face masks. That time proved to be a long winter of uncertainty that tested all of us in ways we never could imagine.
And even with the uncertainty we still may feel with increasing food costs, gas, heating oil, propane, electricity, and most everything else, the arrival of spring creates a sense of optimism for better days ahead. As I think about this, I am reminded of Robert Frost’s “A Prayer in Spring,” the fourth stanza in particular, which is apropos of our time:
For this is love and nothing else is love,
The which it is reserved for God above,
To sanctify to what far ends He will,
But which it only needs that we fulfill.
Scot Cunningham is a freelance writer. His column, “Unburned Pieces of the Mind,” has been featured in the Village Soup Citizen and The Republican Journal. He lives in Waldo.