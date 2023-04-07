Commentary

Scot Cunningham

It’s been almost four years since I retired, and during that time, I feel I have finally become comfortable with how I go about my days. The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is look out the window to see what kind of day it will be. If it’s sunny, I plan on being outside for a long walk or hike or taking care of a few things that need to be done in the yard. If it’s dark and gray, or raining, as it is now, then I plan on a mostly inside day of reading, writing, and listening to classical music.

Last month I celebrated my 69th birthday, a far stretch from the birthdays I celebrated when I was young. Then, getting older or being old wasn’t a concept I gave any thought to. When I turned 15 in 1969, for example, I never considered I would be 69 54 years later. But here I am befuddled with the realization of how quickly time does go by.