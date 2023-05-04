CPR for Nordic?

For four years I have been an official “intervenor” in the Maine Department of Environmental Protection permit process for the $500 million Nordic Aquafarms industrial fish farm slated for Belfast.
But now Assistant Maine Attorney General Emma Akrawi wants to silence me. In a court brief filed April 26, Akrawi wrote that “none of these alleged ‘Parties of Interest’ filed timely court appearances.”
But I was never told I had to file a court appearance. I’ve been living in Belfast off and on for 46 years. Ms. Akrawi has been in Maine less than four years. Perhaps Ms. Akrawi could spare a little more respect for her subjects. And if she’s looking for parties whose interest is merely alleged, perhaps she should look in her own office.
With Ms. Akrawi’s brief, the attorney general has officially joined DEP’s frantic effort to administer CPR to Nordic. And neither of them needs pesky civilians asking inconvenient questions.
Like why did DEP accept Nordic’s application when it knew Nordic might not own all lands it needs — in violation of state law?
And with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruling that Nordic doesn’t in fact own all lands it needs, why is DEP doubling down on its previous, well, error? And why is the attorney general more worried about silencing me than it is about DEP repeatedly violating Maine law for the benefit of a foreign corporation?
This is how our state government represents its people?