Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
In the decades leading up to the first Earth Day, Americans were consuming vast amounts of leaded gas through massive and inefficient automobiles. Industry belched out smoke and sludge; air pollution was commonly accepted. And mainstream America seemed largely oblivious of the environmental impact on health.
Then came publication of Rachel Carson’s New York Times bestseller “Silent Spring” in 1962. The book represented a watershed moment, selling more than 500,000 copies in 24 countries as it raised public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment and the inextricable links between pollution and public health.
Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D- Wis., had long been concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States. Then in January 1969, he and others witnessed the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. Inspired by the student anti-war movement, Nelson announced the idea for a teach-in on college campuses and persuaded conservation-minded Rep. Pete McCloskey, R-Calif., to serve as his co-chair. They recruited Denis Hayes, a young activist, to organize the campus teach-ins and they chose April 22, a weekday falling between spring break and final exams, to maximize the greatest student participation.
Hayes built a national staff of 85 to promote events across the country and the effort soon broadened to include a wide range of organizations, faith groups, and others. They changed the name to Earth Day, which immediately sparked national media attention, and caught on across the country. Earth Day inspired 20 million Americans — at the time, 10% of the total U.S. population — to take to the streets, parks and auditoriums to demonstrate against the impacts of 150 years of industrial development. Thousands of colleges and universities organized protests against the deterioration of the environment and communities organized rallies in cities and towns across the country.
Groups that had been fighting individually against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife united on Earth Day around these shared common values. Earth Day 1970 achieved a rare political alignment, enlisting support from Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, urban dwellers and farmers, business and labor leaders.
By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day had led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first-of-their-kind environmental laws, including the National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act. Two years later Congress passed the Clean Water Act. A year after that, Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and, soon after, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. These laws have protected millions of men, women and children from disease and death and have protected hundreds of species from extinction.
A group of environmental leaders approached Denis Hayes to organize another major campaign for the planet in 1990. This time, Earth Day went global, mobilizing 200 million people in 141 countries and lifting environmental issues onto the world stage. Earth Day 1990 gave a huge boost to recycling efforts worldwide and helped pave the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. It also prompted President Bill Clinton to award Sen. Nelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest honor given to civilians in the United States — for his role as Earth Day founder.
As the millennium approached, Hayes agreed to spearhead yet another campaign, this time focused on global warming and a push for clean energy. With 5,000 environmental groups in a record 184 countries reaching out to hundreds of millions of people, Earth Day 2000 built both global and local conversations, leveraging the power of the internet to organize activists around the world, including a drum chain that traveled from village to village in Gabon, Africa.
Earth Day has since brought hundreds of millions of people in 193 countries into the environmental movement. Today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world. Earth Day engages more than a billion people every year around protecting the planet, and marks a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes.
Locally, communities, schools, businesses and organizations throughout Waldo County are engaged in numerous activities around Earth Day, with tree seedlings to plant, hikes through our preserves, poetry readings, library story times, informative public lectures, and community cleanups. Check The Journal’s Community Briefs for those coming up, and join in the effort to protect Mother Earth for ourselves and future generations.
Historical source: EarthDay.org