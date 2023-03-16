We are so excited to be writing this editorial for the rollout of our big changes!
We are even more excited to read it when it is published, because that will mean we made it to the other side of this transition. Excuse us while we sleep for a week straight.
The Courier-Gazette and The Republican Journal are now larger in size; what is known as the standard broadsheet.
Camden Herald is now smaller in size, to the standard tabloid.
And on Tuesday, March 14, we launched our new website platform.
Change is hard, and there is never a good time for it, especially major changes. We suspect this is the true reason behind Daylight Saving Time – to get everyone used to constant changes that do not make any sense.
When we decided to make these changes both in print and online at the same time, we knew it would be a challenge. We were correct.
What you are seeing now, whether you read this online or in one of our printed papers, is the result of many months of hard work and preparation from the entire staff of these papers. Every single department was involved, from the news and sports departments to the advertising, production and circulation teams and even the customer service and human resources employees.
This was hard work. Hours of meetings, trainings, designing new layouts and logos and fielding questions from other employees which usually resulted in an answer of, “I don’t know, but I’ll find out.”
This editorial, these words printed on this page or screen? This is only possible because of the sweat equity of all our coworkers.
Not to mention you, our readers and subscribers. You are the reason for these changes. We want to provide you with the best possible product both online and in print, and we feel these changes will help us achieve that goal.
Change is hard. It is also necessary and can lead to great things. Just ask the butterfly.
The editorial board of these papers collaborate on issues of public interest.