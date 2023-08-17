During her 2020 campaign for a fifth term, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly told Maine voters that, with her seniority on the powerful Appropriations Committee, her reelection would benefit Maine.
Now, as the highest-ranking Republican on the committee, Collins is delivering on that pledge. CQ Roll Call reported last week that Maine is the top recipient of Senate earmarks, with a total of $601.7 million in fiscal 2024 bills for special projects throughout the state, while our population ranks 41st — ninth from the bottom.
A year ago, Maine ranked No. 6 on the earmark list. With 0.4% of the population, our state's per capita earmarks have nearly doubled from a year earlier, to $434.33, second only to Alaska.
Maine is followed in the rankings by, in order, Mississippi, Hawaii and Alaska, according to CQ Roll Call; those four states’ populations in 2022 averaged about 1.6 million each, while Maine’s 2022 estimated population is 1,385,340, according to Census Bureau data.
New York is ninth and California 13th in earmarks for 2024.
A dozen states in each of the past two budget cycles received no earmarks in Senate bills because their GOP senators don’t participate. They include Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Tennessee and Utah.
Maine was 14th overall last year in the final spending bill, though CQ Roll Call’s analysis indicated we seem likely to break into the top five in total fiscal 2024 earmarks with a total of $628 million thus far in House and Senate bills. That’s fourth overall behind California, Texas and New York.
Mississippi, ranked 18th among states in the final fiscal 2023 package, also might break into the top five, right behind Maine in the current House and Senate bills, with a combined $564.5 million.
On her website, Collins says, “As the Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I champion investments in Maine that promote job creation and economic development, improve infrastructure, enhance the wellbeing of Mainers, and protect our environment.”
In an interview with the Portland Press Herald last week, Collins said, “There is no doubt it helps me secure more funding. I want to bring as much funding to Maine as possible.”
She said her staff rigorously vets all of the spending proposals she receives. Her staffers visit each site, talk to people in the affected community about its potential impact, and require at least four letters of recommendation. Each applicant for funds must be a nonprofit or public entity.
Collins told the Press Herald she uses her experience on the Appropriations Committee to help applicants shape their requests so they satisfy funding criteria.
Last year, Collins’ office reported that the senator secured $200.3 million for 105 projects across the state, including $1.815 million for projects in Waldo County.
In becoming vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, Collins succeeded retiring Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, which, during his tenure, was the No. 1 recipient of Senate earmarks. Collins said that role and her being the most senior Republican member of the committee have given her more clout and influence.