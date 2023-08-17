Editorials

During her 2020 campaign for a fifth term, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly told Maine voters that, with her seniority on the powerful Appropriations Committee, her reelection would benefit Maine.

Now, as the highest-ranking Republican on the committee, Collins is delivering on that pledge. CQ Roll Call reported last week that Maine is the top recipient of Senate earmarks, with a total of $601.7 million in fiscal 2024 bills for special projects throughout the state, while our population ranks 41st — ninth from the bottom.