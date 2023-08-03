Editorials

Allowing asylum seekers to receive work permits as soon as possible is not only the right thing to do for the migrants themselves, but for our communities as well, particularly those being held back by a shortage of workers.

Last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — the largest lobbying group in the country, and one massively influential with conservatives — agreed, coming out in support of efforts by Maine’s U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree to shorten the waiting period to 30 days.