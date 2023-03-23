Opinion

When it comes to the “forever chemicals” polluting our water it seems that change has to be forced. The Environmental Protection Agency, after a lot of dilly-dallying, has just taken an important step to force that change.

Awareness of the risks posed by the per- and polyfluorinated substances collectively known as PFAS (certain cancers; disruption to immune, metabolic and endocrine systems; infertility; unhealthy babies; cardiovascular disease) hasn’t been enough, in many quarters, to move the needle.

