Opinion

Chip Curry2.jpg

Sen. Glenn "Chip" Curry

As the state senator representing all of Waldo County, it is with real concern that I address the recent news of the planned closure of skilled nursing care services at the Commons at Tall Pines in Belfast. Like many, I am disappointed, frustrated and angry about this surprise closure announcement.

The Commons at Tall Pines has provided assisted living and skilled nursing care for decades. We learned last week that the anticipated new owners will maintain, and possibly even expand the assisted living portion of the business; however, they will not keep the nursing care facility open.