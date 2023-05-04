As the state senator representing all of Waldo County, it is with real concern that I address the recent news of the planned closure of skilled nursing care services at the Commons at Tall Pines in Belfast. Like many, I am disappointed, frustrated and angry about this surprise closure announcement.
The Commons at Tall Pines has provided assisted living and skilled nursing care for decades. We learned last week that the anticipated new owners will maintain, and possibly even expand the assisted living portion of the business; however, they will not keep the nursing care facility open.
This closure will reduce the number of nursing care beds in Waldo County from 93 to 40. That is a devastating loss of nursing care capacity for Waldo County. The closure leaves many unanswered questions, but more immediately, and most concerning, it upends the lives of 37 current residents and their families.
The Commons at Tall Pines has a legal duty to work collaboratively with current residents, their loved ones, and the state’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman to secure for their residents appropriate placements in other skilled nursing care facilities. This transition will not be easy; it will take hard work and careful planning.
Family members are very concerned that they will be forced to place their loved ones in facilities that are hours away. Such distant placements isolate the person receiving care and prevent family members from consistently ensuring their loved ones are properly cared for.
This closure highlights a larger crisis Maine faces in providing essential nursing care for our elders. While our state has taken significant steps, such as raising reimbursement rates for long-term care and funding wage increases for direct care professionals, it has become evident that these measures alone are not enough.
Our system of funding, staffing, and delivering long-term care is broken, and state leaders must address this issue head-on. We must continue to work collaboratively to find comprehensive solutions to the challenges facing our nursing care system. We have a duty to ensure seniors receive the care, support and dignity they deserve.
To address some of the workforce challenges faced by Maine nursing homes, I am proud to be a cosponsor of LD 1797, “An Act to Expand Maine’s Health Care Workforce by Expanding Educational Opportunities and Providing Tax Credits,” sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. This crucial legislation focuses on expanding access to nursing education loan repayment programs, funding health care education and training in rural areas, and supporting health care provider loan repayment. By strengthening our health care workforce, we can better ensure that seniors across Maine have access to quality care.
I want to assure the affected residents and their families of The Commons at Tall Pines that my office is ready to provide support during this difficult transition. We understand the emotional toll and uncertainty this closure brings, and we are committed to assisting in any way possible.
To those directly impacted by this closure and in need of support, please feel free to reach out to my legislative office at (207) 287-1515 or email me directly at Chip.Curry@legislature.maine.gov. We will do our best to connect you with the resources and information you need to navigate this challenging situation.
Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, is serving his second term representing Waldo County in the Maine Senate.