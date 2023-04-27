Opinion

The real problem in our country is not too many guns but a loss of moral compass.

There were in the 1950s, ‘60s and even the ‘70s far more guns available to the public and very little if any government oversight. In fact the government was releasing to the NRA, the Boy Scouts and other reputable organizations surplus semi-automatic rifles and pistols. The M1 and the M1 carbine were being replaced by the often-defamed AR. The theory was that we the taxpayers had paid for those weapons and had a right to them for sporting, protection of life and property and any other legal functions.