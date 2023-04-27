The real problem in our country is not too many guns but a loss of moral compass.
There were in the 1950s, ‘60s and even the ‘70s far more guns available to the public and very little if any government oversight. In fact the government was releasing to the NRA, the Boy Scouts and other reputable organizations surplus semi-automatic rifles and pistols. The M1 and the M1 carbine were being replaced by the often-defamed AR. The theory was that we the taxpayers had paid for those weapons and had a right to them for sporting, protection of life and property and any other legal functions.
Other than belonging to a gun club and having no criminal record, there were very few, if any, investigations. There were no waiting periods for firearms purchases at sporting goods stores. If you had a clean record and were at least 18, you were good to go. With easy access to many different types of guns, the furthest thought from my mind or most if not all of my peers was to kill another human being. Even soldiers had to be trained not just to shoot, but to shoot to kill. Taking a human life was not in their DNA.
Recently there have been a number of shootings with no intelligent reason for them. People being shot for knocking on the wrong door or driving up the wrong driveway. What ails these folks? People who harbor that level of fear need to rethink firearms ownership. I am a strong supporter of the police and I realize they have a very difficult and dangerous job. That said, it does not explain the firing of 90-odd rounds with 40-something hitting the human target.
It only takes one round to kill a large deer or bear. I am an avid hunter. I have a friend who hunts with one round in his rifle. His thought is, “When I can’t get it down with one bullet, I will stop hunting.” I don’t know what the answer is, but maybe more situational training? Why do multiple officers need to unload at a fleeing suspect? It does not generate support.
Some soldiers came back from World Wars I and II with what was called “shell shock” (PTSD). The incidents of violence or suicide were far fewer than today. My dad and his two brothers served in WWII. My father-in-law liberated one of the concentration camps where thousands of murders took place. They, like so many other veterans, returned to civilian life with, I am sure, memories they did not want. These men all had strong moral upbringings and managed to raise families and maintain throughout their lives a love of country and God.
Can you in your wildest dream imagine a situation where soldiers would stop shooting at one another for some short period of time while they came together to celebrate the birth of Christ? It happened during WWI. What was different then? Whether you are religious or not, religious beliefs tempered the actions of the greatest generation.
Almost every religion teaches that to kill is sinful, wrong. Most religions teach that suicide is sinful, wrong. In today’s world, religion is under assault. I will admit that evil has been perpetrated by some churchgoers. As bad as that is, it is a tiny fraction of those good and holy men and women who spend their lives trying to guide people to a more righteous path.
Our country is under attack. Many of those to whom we look for guidance are in fact the problem. There are more people of questionable character in the halls of Congress than there are in the priesthood. If America is to survive as the light on the hill, we must somehow regain our moral compass. If you think that we were never that light, God help us.