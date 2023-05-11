Letters To Editor

Adopt, don’t shop. I’m sure you’ve heard that phrase before. The overflow of abused cats and dogs down south in places like Alabama, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia forces me to reinforce this.

Midcoast Maine has many organizations to adopt, some of which include Midcoast Humane, P.A.W.S animal adoption center, and the Pope Memorial Humane society. Many animals come up from the south searching for a new home. I want to speak for those who have died in kill shelters, those who have never been loved, and those who have lost their sweet voices in the hands of neglect.