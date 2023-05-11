Adopt, don’t shop. I’m sure you’ve heard that phrase before. The overflow of abused cats and dogs down south in places like Alabama, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia forces me to reinforce this.
Midcoast Maine has many organizations to adopt, some of which include Midcoast Humane, P.A.W.S animal adoption center, and the Pope Memorial Humane society. Many animals come up from the south searching for a new home. I want to speak for those who have died in kill shelters, those who have never been loved, and those who have lost their sweet voices in the hands of neglect.
On average, almost a million dogs and cats living in shelters are euthanized each year in the U.S. Only 15.8% of dogs are returned home once entering a shelter, and an even more heartbreaking 2% of cats go back to their previous homes.
If you’re thinking about getting a new furry friend, I encourage you to adopt. If you don't, chances are you may be buying from a pet store, or from a commercial dog breeding facility that focuses more on profit then the welfare and health of the animals.
If you're not interested in a new family member right now, there are plenty of things you can do to support your local adoption organizations. Help continue to make Maine a safe place for animals. Check it out and please consider donating, volunteering, or adopting and saving a life.