We often hear about the need to expand broadband, especially in rural areas of Waldo County. There’s been a lot of discussion recently focused on expanding broadband infrastructure. But affordability for those that lack the financial means to pay for an internet subscription is just as impactful a barrier to connectivity, which is why we were so excited to see the Maine Connectivity Authority’s (MCA) recent launch of the ACP4ME campaign - a statewide initiative aimed at increasing enrollment into the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP is a program established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a law that may have never passed if it weren't for the bipartisan negotiating efforts of Senator Susan Collins. The ACP provides a $30 monthly discount off an internet subscription for eligible households and makes a subscription virtually free when combined with a low-income plan offered by many of the nation’s leading providers.

