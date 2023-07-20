Letters To Editor

As officers of the Belfast Community Co-op board of directors, we each strongly disagree with the criticism Edward Sheridan made in the Letters section of last week's Republican Journal about the renovation of the Belfast Community Co-op.

As a former Co-op board member, Mr. Sheridan knows that Co-op member-owners participated in six years of respectful debates about potential next steps for addressing a deteriorating infrastructure, paying off our mortgage, and replacing outdated equipment. The Board voted in favor of this project in July 2022.