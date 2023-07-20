As officers of the Belfast Community Co-op board of directors, we each strongly disagree with the criticism Edward Sheridan made in the Letters section of last week's Republican Journal about the renovation of the Belfast Community Co-op.
As a former Co-op board member, Mr. Sheridan knows that Co-op member-owners participated in six years of respectful debates about potential next steps for addressing a deteriorating infrastructure, paying off our mortgage, and replacing outdated equipment. The Board voted in favor of this project in July 2022.
Our bank loan under the auspices of the Cooperative Fund of New England was approved in August 2022. A capital campaign that reached out to every one of our 4,800-plus member-owners raised more than $1.5 million in two months by mid April. And construction started in May.
Mr. Sheridan’s warning now that the renovation is unaffordable does not square with the considered assessment of the many business, construction and financial experts who reviewed the project. Lenders would not have gladly stepped forward with their substantial support if they had any concern that the cost of the renovation would cause the Co-op to be unable to repay them.
To the contrary, it is Mr. Sheridan’s suggested plan to immediately halt the partially completed construction that could cause the Co-op to go out of business. It would require significant expense to cancel already-signed contracts, forfeit deposits already made on substantial equipment orders, and leave the Co-op trying to operate indefinitely with a demoralized staff in a partially demolished construction zone.
In addition, his efforts to undermine and delegitimize the Co-op are promoting a false narrative and raising disharmony in our community, potentially reducing sales by threatening the confidence our shoppers have in the Co-op.
The renovation is happening now because the Co-op is ready: Our financial position is strong, our partner organizations are experienced and professional, our funders are confident and supportive — hundreds of owners among them — and our management team and workers are organized and behind this project 100%.
Like so many other Co-op members, we are excitedly looking forward to the return of our community café, a workplace that is safer for employees, and a building that is better for the environment, less costly to operate, and more efficient for shoppers. There will never be a better time to do this work than now.
We encourage Co-op members who may want more information about the renovation project and the process that went into its development to access the "Renovation FAQ" section on the Co-op's website at belfast.coop/news/renovation or email a question to board@belfast.coop.