I just came across an op-ed column with this title by Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, in the June 22 issue of The Republican Journal, on the long-disputed topic of fluoride in drinking water and dental products. Unlike Ms. Tucker-Honeycutt, I am scientifically trained with a terminal degree and believe in evidence-based medicine.
What your readers really need to know is that xylitol, an alternative sugar, or artificial sweetener, is toxic and even fatal to dogs. They are the only species with this reaction to xylitol. They need to go to the vet for critical care immediately if they get sick from about 30 mg per pound of dog’s weight. Around 200 mg/pound will kill a dog within a day or so from acute liver failure. Xylitol is showing up in more and more products besides toothpaste, such as peanut butter, chewing gum, gummies [think cannabis], mouthwash, etc.
So if your dog gets into something, or gets sick for unknown reasons, read the ingredients of any artificially sweetened product. Especially that homemade tooth powder with large amounts of xylitol mixed in. If you don’t believe me, Google it! Everything you read on the internet is true?!
I tend to believe in scientifically based medicine, although I keep in open mind. Except I have given up my religion when it comes to the commonly advised low-fat, low-cholesterol, high-carb, many small meals a day diet. I gave up trans-fat in the mid-'80s, and recently switched to very low carb, higher fat, no omega-6 seed oil, one or two meals a day diet. That sneaky weight went away, and so did adult acne that I have had all my life.