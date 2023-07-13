I’m reaching out to Belfast Community Co-op owners to express serious concerns about the high-priced renovation.
I served on the Co-op board for 3½ years, two of those as board president. I’ve been involved long enough to understand how we got to this point. I’m not speaking out against our Co-op — I completely support it. I believe the course the board has charted could sink our ship.
I strongly disagree with the current project, and the way in which it has been pushed forward. I’m speaking out publicly on behalf of the many members who have been left out of the conversation.
I’m not alone in opposing the renovation. Board members with decades of experience in construction and real estate resigned in protest over this. The late Buck Sawyer called the project “crazy.” Why? Because it’s terribly expensive, and far too risky in the current economic climate.
The problem is that the board has been unwilling to consider other viable alternatives. They tell us that this is our only real option, but that doesn’t meet any commonsense test. There are clearly other things we could do, without borrowing upwards of $5 million.
Fortunately, the Co-op is a democratic enterprise — the owners are ultimately in charge. If we don’t agree with the Co-op’s direction, we can step in and change it. It’s time for owners to wake up to what’s going on, and take action to turn around this terribly risky adventure.
I realize that what I’m proposing is disruptive. I’m only stepping forward because this over-priced project could put us out of business within a couple of years. We need to take action promptly to stop this runaway train, and to look at more viable and affordable alternatives.
We’re asking member-owners to show support for this initiative by signing up on our website. Please join us to discuss reasonable and realistic alternatives. To participate in this action, check out our group at savethebelfastcoop.com. Join the conversation on our forum, and sign our petition.