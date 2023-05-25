Eve of a prom By William Leavenworth May 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters To Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today, on the Belfast footbridge,A time machine slipped backward through decades.As youngsters our generation had been in 1961Repeated our trip through youth’s looking glassInto a vestibule of tomorrow’s world,Where all parents’ hopes await.There, girls in gowns rehearsed women’s beauty,And boys in coats and ties sidled tentatively toward manhood,All wore immortality at evening,As our generation once had worn it.So memory drinks at the fountain of youth,And returns, singing backward, into tomorrow.William LeavenworthSearsmont Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Republican Journal Letter To The Editor William Leavenworth Recommended for you Political Cartoon Traffic season Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff 6 hrs ago Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists