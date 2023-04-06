Many seem to take issue, when topics like Gov. Mills’ proposal on expanding abortion crop up, with people of faith taking a stand. I’ve heard it said, “take religion out of politics,” that religion should only be “in the church.”
Perhaps, if the words of Jesus Christ as recorded in Matthew were “only be a Christian on Sundays.” But what we read is quite different: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” The apostle Paul and James also speak of the fruit of a believer: good works. Action. A faith only observed a couple hours on the weekend is a dead faith; a faith that is truly alive is demonstrated publicly, openly, in all areas of life.
It is my conviction that, to demonstrate such faith, we must remember and act upon Proverbs 24:11–12, to “deliver those being taken away to death,” for we cannot fool Almighty God with claims of ignorance.
The Founders of our country knew that our unalienable rights cannot originate with mere men, for then they can be denied by mere men. They must be “endowed by their Creator.” If believers — or nonbelievers — cannot defend the lives of unborn babies who can survive outside the womb, how can we defend the rights of life, liberty, and property for anyone else?
Living faith demands participation in policy-making, for the sake of both believer and nonbeliever.