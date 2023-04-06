Letters To Editor

Many seem to take issue, when topics like Gov. Mills’ proposal on expanding abortion crop up, with people of faith taking a stand. I’ve heard it said, “take religion out of politics,” that religion should only be “in the church.”

Perhaps, if the words of Jesus Christ as recorded in Matthew were “only be a Christian on Sundays.” But what we read is quite different: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” The apostle Paul and James also speak of the fruit of a believer: good works. Action. A faith only observed a couple hours on the weekend is a dead faith; a faith that is truly alive is demonstrated publicly, openly, in all areas of life.