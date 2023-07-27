Letters To Editor

When European settlers first arrived in Maine, there were Nations of People, the Wabanaki, already living here and stewarding the land. As these two groups interacted, they made agreements and treaties on how they would live together and share this space.

Unfortunately as time went on, the “sharing” became less equal, leading us to the current situation where the Wabanaki nations are relegated to the position of a "municipality" within the state of Maine.