Letters To Editor

Maine legislators must seize the opportunity to pass a bill prohibiting foreign government spending in Maine elections. The bill also calls for Congress to give states the ability to regulate out-of-state political spending. I’m urging my representative, Ben Hymes, R-Dist. 38, to lead on this issue and support the bill.

Political spending in Maine is out of control. Election season always brings misleading ads, glossy junk mailers, and invasive robo-calls. This might be OK if the money was from Maine, but in the 2020 Senate race, 93% of political money came from outside Maine. Out-of-state money isn’t the only issue. Foreign governments are spending millions to influence our elections. In 2020, over $1 billion in U.S. political spending came from dark money groups, which are not required to disclose donors.