Maine legislators must seize the opportunity to pass a bill prohibiting foreign government spending in Maine elections. The bill also calls for Congress to give states the ability to regulate out-of-state political spending. I’m urging my representative, Ben Hymes, R-Dist. 38, to lead on this issue and support the bill.
Political spending in Maine is out of control. Election season always brings misleading ads, glossy junk mailers, and invasive robo-calls. This might be OK if the money was from Maine, but in the 2020 Senate race, 93% of political money came from outside Maine. Out-of-state money isn’t the only issue. Foreign governments are spending millions to influence our elections. In 2020, over $1 billion in U.S. political spending came from dark money groups, which are not required to disclose donors.
In Maine, foreign governments can spend unlimited money directly and openly on referendums — and it’s completely legal! That’s because a loophole allows foreign governments to spend on ballot measures. The commonpsense bill in Augusta would put a stop to this foreign government interference.
Critics may say this bill might discourage foreign corporations from doing business in Maine. Au contraire, the bill still allows legitimate foreign corporations to continue doing business investing in Maine. That's a win-win no brainer in my book. I’m urging the Legislature to stand with Maine citizens by passing this bill outright.
Given the widespread, bipartisan support for this initiative, it should be clear that Mainers want an early end to dark foreign money in our elections.