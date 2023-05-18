As a Quaker in Belfast, the values I strive to embody are simplicity, peace, equality, integrity, community and stewardship. Thus I am moved to rebut the recent “solutions” to school shootings proposed by Allan Parker in The Republican Journal's May 4 issue. (Mr. Parker stated that the ability to choose state-funded Christian schools, rather than banning guns, could be an answer to school violence.)
First, he mistakenly asserts that a ban on military-grade guns designed for mass slaughter would threaten an individual’s right to own guns for self-defense, hunting and sport. The majority of Americans now favor such a ban and there is zero justification for their manufacture and licensing for personal use in this country.
Yet far more troubling to me is his prescription that parents’ ability to choose a school for their children — “whether public or private, religious or non-religious — would allow millions of parents to put their children in Christian schools.” In his advocacy for Christian indoctrination, complete with corporal punishment, Mr. Parker allows that “if someone wanted a transgender sympathetic school for their children, they could choose such a school.” He makes no mention of any other faith tradition, or lack of; his is a Christian-centered vision that is wholly un-American.
I believe an undiluted public school system is critical to our democracy. Our teachers deserve the highest-quality training, social prestige, and financial reward for their important work. ZIP code should never determine per-pupil spending. Federal legislation and funding to provide each child in America with the exact same resources and opportunities ought to be our national bedrock commitment.
And public school is the best forum for rubbing shoulders with, making friends with, and learning from children who are not like you. Seeing each other’s humanity is priceless. Public school is the best forum we have for promoting equality, learning about real communication, and understanding the need for fairness and non-violent resolution of conflict.
What I hear in Mr. Parker’s essay is a frightening promotion of separateness, distaste and distrust — the prime ingredients feeding violence in our culture today.