Letters To Editor

As a Quaker in Belfast, the values I strive to embody are simplicity, peace, equality, integrity, community and stewardship. Thus I am moved to rebut the recent “solutions” to school shootings proposed by Allan Parker in The Republican Journal's May 4 issue. (Mr. Parker stated that the ability to choose state-funded Christian schools, rather than banning guns, could be an answer to school violence.)

First, he mistakenly asserts that a ban on military-grade guns designed for mass slaughter would threaten an individual’s right to own guns for self-defense, hunting and sport. The majority of Americans now favor such a ban and there is zero justification for their manufacture and licensing for personal use in this country.