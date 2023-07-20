Mr. Golden, once again, you have let your constituents know which of them you represent in Congress. Those that were mostly responsible for putting and keeping you in office are not among them. This most recent vote of yours on the defense budget makes that crystal clear.
A representative voting for a bill that does not acknowledge the need for training in "race-based concepts" is completely out of touch with the fact that racial tension in this country is rampant.
A representative who votes for a bill that denies women choices about making their own decisions regarding their bodies flies in the face of the reality that the majority of people in this country support access to abortion services.
A representative who votes against health care for gender transition is ignorant of the life-affirming impact that these services provide for those who have struggled under the burden of having to deny who they are.
A representative who votes against the United States incorporating climate change measures into its military denies the unarguable fact that our world is neck deep in the devastating consequences of climate change.
Mr. Golden, this is the kind of representative you have shown yourself to be. You have allied yourself with the fascist insurrectionists who are hell-bent on destroying this nation.
Mr. Golden, I am a 70-year-old disabled veteran. You and your ilk have made a mockery of my service, as well as the service of thousands of other disabled veterans, active-duty personnel, and retired soldiers. As a citizen of this country and as a constituent of the 2nd District, I am appalled by your conduct.
I am one of the people who put you in office twice. I will not make that same mistake in the future. I would encourage you to switch parties and align yourself formally with those whose interests you hold. A little honesty on your part would be refreshing.