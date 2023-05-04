Letters To Editor

I am urging Waldo County residents to stand up for life and ask our local politicians to vote against LD 1619. There is a public hearing on this bill scheduled for May 1 and the bill will be voted on sometime after this date, most likely in May or June. If passed, LD 1619 will allow an abortion of a baby up to full term with no restrictions.

Under the current law in Maine, an abortion is legal until viability. Viability is defined as the stage of pregnancy when an unborn child has developed to the point where it would be able to survive outside of the uterus with medical assistance. The viability stage normally happens in the 24-26 weeks of pregnancy range. This bill also removes any criminal penalties for performing an abortion without being licensed as a physician, physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse.