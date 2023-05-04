I am urging Waldo County residents to stand up for life and ask our local politicians to vote against LD 1619. There is a public hearing on this bill scheduled for May 1 and the bill will be voted on sometime after this date, most likely in May or June. If passed, LD 1619 will allow an abortion of a baby up to full term with no restrictions.
Under the current law in Maine, an abortion is legal until viability. Viability is defined as the stage of pregnancy when an unborn child has developed to the point where it would be able to survive outside of the uterus with medical assistance. The viability stage normally happens in the 24-26 weeks of pregnancy range. This bill also removes any criminal penalties for performing an abortion without being licensed as a physician, physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse.
While the subject of abortion is always contentious between pro-choice and pro-life advocates, the current Maine law already has language that an abortion can take place after viability if it is necessary to protect the life or health of the mother, which safeguards those who need a later term abortion.
This new proposed law is a much more radical position that most citizens in Maine, including many pro-life people, do not support and I would urge all of you to call your representatives and ask them not to support this bill.