Things that make NO sense By Leo Mazerall Aug 17, 2023 Problem: CureOverdose deaths: Legalize grass.Gambling: Increase lottery games.Distracted driving: More electronics in vehicles.Too many deer: Kill coyotes.Drunk driving: State-run spirits commercials.Hypo needles as trash: Give out clean needles.Homeless encampments: Bring in more asylum seekers.Striped bass slot: Commercialize fishing.Illegal immigrants: Remove obstacles; open borders.High fuel prices: Shut down American pipelines.Reduce brownouts: Build more electric vehicles.Prison overcrowding: Eliminate death penalty.Protect natural environment: Cover with solar panels.Prevent suicides: Fence all bridges; disarm all Americans.Overweight country: Make body shaming a hate crime.Stop violent crime: Reduce police presence.Hungry kids: Uncle Sam feeds them.Who's to blame? Who's in power?Leo H. Mazerall Jr.Stockton Springs