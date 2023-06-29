As reported at waldo.villagesoup.com, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on June 21 approved Nordic Aquafarms' request to suspend all DEP permits for its $500 million industrial fish farm.
Nordic wanted the suspension because the permits had deadlines Nordic couldn't meet while facing no less than seven citizen-brought lawsuits.
It's been more than five years since Nordic publicly announced its plans, and I thought it might be helpful to review DEP's record on Nordic.
To even apply for a DEP permit, one must demonstrate clear possession of all needed lands. Nordic has never done this. In fact, Nordic discovered considerable doubt about ownership of intertidal land it needs, but it didn't tell DEP — or anyone. DEP's response: no problem.
In February 2023, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Nordic doesn't in fact own that land. DEP's response: no problem.
Nordic has never said what it will feed its fish, which — obviously — has a fundamental effect on the content of Nordic's effluent discharge of 7.7 million gallons a day. DEP's response: no problem.
Construction of Nordic's saltwater intake and effluent discharge pipes would disturb and disperse unknown amounts of the settled, highly toxic industrial mercury that wreaked environmental havoc in Maine waters for decades. DEP's response: no problem.
Nordic's project would destroy mature forest, vital wetlands, and wildlife habitat. DEP's response: no problem.
Nordic would destroy the southernmost mile of the Little River Trail, an extraordinary environmental education resource. DEP's response: no problem.
Well after filing its DEP permit application, Nordic discovered it would have to excavate and truck off thousands of truckloads of carbon-sequestering soil in order to stabilize its construction site. DEP's response: no problem.
And then Nordic asked that its permits be suspended, thus rendering DEP's own permit deadlines meaningless. DEP's response: no problem.
So maybe DEP is actually right. Maybe the real problem isn't Nordic's quite considerable environmental destruction. Maybe the real problem is a toothless DEP.