Opinion

Maine Journalism Foundation, a new nonprofit organization, is determined to preserve and nurture Maine’s reputation as a bastion for independent local news.

The local news crisis is real. Newspapers nationwide are threatened by an eroding business model, leading increasingly to an evaporation of local information and a troubling, well-documented negative impact on civic engagement and discourse. Maine has been well-served by a combination of locally owned newspapers, a statewide public media network, and volunteerism driving journalism in the unlikeliest places. But the ecosystem is fragile.   