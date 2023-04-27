Maine Journalism Foundation, a new nonprofit organization, is determined to preserve and nurture Maine’s reputation as a bastion for independent local news.
The local news crisis is real. Newspapers nationwide are threatened by an eroding business model, leading increasingly to an evaporation of local information and a troubling, well-documented negative impact on civic engagement and discourse. Maine has been well-served by a combination of locally owned newspapers, a statewide public media network, and volunteerism driving journalism in the unlikeliest places. But the ecosystem is fragile.
The Maine Journalism Foundation believes that healthy communities must have trusted local news sources to hold the powerful to account and have the backs of all Mainers. We are not alone. Across the country, nonprofit journalism models — in Baltimore, Chicago, New Jersey, Salt Lake City, to name a few — continue to gain steam and philanthropic support. They stand in hopeful contrast to markets where new private-equity owners decimate news gathering resources and prioritize profits over people.
The MaineJF founding board is led by retired local news veteran Bill Nemitz, and includes former CEO of Graham Media Group, Emily Barr, and former CEO of The Weather Channel Companies, Bill Burke. Current efforts to expand and diversify the board are underway. The board is advised by Public Media Company Director Carlos Barrionuevo of Georgetown and the honorary campaign chair is Portland philanthropist, and former chairman of Guy Gannett Communications, Maddy Corson.
As Masthead Maine pursues its next chapter of ownership, MaineJF is moving quickly to assemble a group of local donors and, as its first foray into nonprofit news, acquire Maine’s largest media group. With a campaign goal of $15 million, the group will not only take ownership of the Masthead Maine publications, but will be able to sustain the foundation and invest in other local news initiatives statewide.
About MaineJF
Maine Journalism Foundation is registered with the state as a nonprofit organization and is applying to the Internal Revenue Service for 501(c)(3) status. MaineJF is fiscally sponsored by the Local Media Foundation, which shares the mission of sustaining local media for the future. MaineJF plans to operate owned media as mission-based entities, while also supporting other local news outlets throughout Maine. Details can be found at mainejournalism.org.