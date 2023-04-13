Opinion

Thank you for your recent reporting on ways that local people are responding to climate change. In last week’s article, “Young People Can Make a Difference,” a junior at Searsport District High School pointed out that even though the big decisions sit with higher-level policymakers, “doing simple things like educating yourself on these topics and talking about it more will make a lot of difference.”

But what more can a person do? Bill McGibbon, longtime climate educator, would say: Join with other people!