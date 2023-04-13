Thank you for your recent reporting on ways that local people are responding to climate change. In last week’s article, “Young People Can Make a Difference,” a junior at Searsport District High School pointed out that even though the big decisions sit with higher-level policymakers, “doing simple things like educating yourself on these topics and talking about it more will make a lot of difference.”
But what more can a person do? Bill McGibbon, longtime climate educator, would say: Join with other people!
An opportunity for this happened on March 21, as reported by Republican Journal reporter Kendra Caruso (March 23 issue). Over 50 people peacefully rallied along Route 3, at the entrance to Bank of America. We asked the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects, because our future goes where the money flows and Bank of America has plowed Billions into locking us into further climate chaos.
Such "business as usual" must come to a halt. We need to rapidly transition to clean energy if we want a livable planet for our children and for all life on earth.
I commend The Journal for its coverage of the climate crisis that’s negatively impacting Maine’s biodiversity, farmers, fisherman and coastal infrastructure in communities like Belfast, but why isn’t this page one news? Your role in keeping us informed about this important topic is crucial. Thank you!