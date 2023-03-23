No room at the inn
Those of us who live in Waldo County have been blessed to have a wonderful hospital and terrific staff close at hand. However, a growing problem is accessing the care provided.
Too many of us have learned to our dismay that there is no room at the inn. In some cases patients have been sent to Bangor or Portland or wherever a room may be available.
We need to come together to raise the funds required to increase the number of beds to meet our needs. I hope the hospital board is looking into this problem.
Ron Jarvella
Belfast
Stop funding fossil fuel
I’m writing as President Biden has just approved the Willow project, okaying massive oil-drilling in Alaska. Although this dreadful decision makes one question the administration’s commitment to a green future, there is another connection that hasn’t been mentioned in current news coverage, which is: Who is funding the fossil fuel industry?
Four large American banks fund such projects — Chase, Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo, as well as TD Bank (which supports Canadian tar sands). These banks put concern for profits over the very real possibility of a climate catastrophe. They must STOP funding fossil fuel!
If you are anxious and worried about this, and have hopes for a different future, please consider joining Third Act Maine. Third Act is a relatively new organization of people over 60 (and also includes people of any age). New members are most welcome!
Following our Day of Action on March 21, workshops will be offered discussing green banking and credit card options. We will also be asking our own state retailers, especially L.L. Bean, to stop using Citibank and other dirty banks for their credit cards, as well as hosting community calls and facilitated events.
By becoming part of the Third Act community, you can participate in the effort to protect a healthy, thriving planet for humans and all life forms. Please join at thirdact.org. Also, sign up for Third Act Maine’s bimonthly newsletter (email 3rdactmidcoastmaine@gmail.com, phone 573-0430).
Deborah Capwell
Belfast
What about parental responsibility?
I need to respond to a deeply flawed article published March 6 on page one, “Four charges lodged against child who brought gun to Monroe school” by Kendra Caruso. Child is the operative word. In a written piece of approximately 120 words, the phrase, “parental responsibility” is conspicuously absent. Shame on the author. Greater shame on the editor, who I presume has more journalistic experience. Even deeper shame on the publishers who have the ultimate responsibility to cover this story thoroughly.
It is not a coincidence that in the same week, a high school sophomore (15 years old?) tragically killed himself with a gun. Jim Leonard’s shorter piece on the same page also avoids the larger issues. That is perhaps temporarily appropriate under the tragic circumstances but, at a time when people who speak out for LGBTQ rights or who reject book banning are tagged as being “woke,” your entire newspaper staff was asleep last week on this important subject.
Returning to Monroe, I applaud the school officials and Superintendent Charles Brown for their actions. The school took responsibility for reporting the incident to the proper authorities. The leadership team has thoughtful, written policies in place. Written policies, normally in the form of a student handbook, allow everyone to know what is expected, what behaviors are forbidden and what consequences will follow.
In an elementary school, the handbook is primarily a document for parents. Teachers will review school rules with students, usually in September. The handbook should also be reviewed at home, parent and child.
I am grateful that a crisis team has been assembled to counsel the other children. I am concerned that expulsion is too quickly suggested. After all, the town still bears the responsibility of educating a child who is expelled. Society is not better served when we throw away the key too early. A 10-year-old is still moldable clay.
I also applaud the Sheriff’s Office for its swift and serious response. We need these sober, caring individuals to enforce our laws. It’s not easy. I will be writing to the attorney general and my legislative representatives, however, to advocate for some additional laws.
I do not own a gun. I have fired guns. I know many good people who own and use firearms. I know that many people will disagree with what I want. It is a difficult subject but, we have a societal problem here and it isn’t going to improve until the laws are changed. If I take my child into a store and she breaks something, I am responsible for the damage. That is almost universally accepted. If I leave my gun out, unlocked, and my child takes it to school (or worse happens), I am also responsible.
The problem of children accessing guns and doing bad things with them is about the children but it is so much more about the adults who are in charge. That is, all adults in society, not just parents. Conceal carry, open carry, background checks are all a distraction. They do not address the true issues. I want:
• Gun ownership to be regulated in the same manner as automobile ownership. Every gun owner in America should be required to have an operator’s license, renewable for a fee periodically.
• Every gun in America to have a title for each weapon and each gun be registered to its owner.
• Every gun owner to be required to purchase liability insurance.
Mass shootings are terrible but many, many more are killed due to simple ignorance and negligence in homes all across the land. Radical change is needed. We need courageous leaders who will take decisive action, supported by voters who want a safer, more peaceful world.
Last week, we needed The Republican Journal to raise the alarm, to turn over the story, and to invest more capital in interviews, in quoting leaders, legal experts, townspeople, gun owners, and to just be a forum for this difficult conversation. You just sent me a subscription renewal notice. I’ll renew, but you can do better.
Peter Daley
Belfast