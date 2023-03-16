Uses for The Republican Journal By Dan Kirchoff Mar 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Political Cartoon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan Kirchoff on what to do with your copy of The Republican Journal once you finish reading. Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Political Cartoon The Republican Journal Dan Kirchoff Recommended for you Popular BAHS sophomore dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound Four charges lodged against child who brought gun to Monroe school Monroe news: Congratulations to Zach and Megan (Tribuzio) Harriman Winlsow compiles 400th win at second home — namely, pool deck Marine Institute students get the boot(s) Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists