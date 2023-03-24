Working together Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Political Cartoon Illustrated by Dan Kirchoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Illustrator Dan Kirchoff knows things have gotten bad when people start to work together! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Political Cartoon Dan Kirchoff Housing The Republican Journal Recommended for you Popular Lincolnville man indicted for murder Waldo County Closed Cases Luck of the Irish Surprise election upset, lively discussion dominate annual meeting Simmons elected selectman; longer meetings anticipated Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists