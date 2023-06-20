Last week the Greater Portland Council of Governments put forth a proposal to relocate up to 600 Asylum-Seekers from Portland to the campus of Unity Environmental University, formerly Unity College, in Unity.
At present, Asylum-Seekers in Portland are living at the Expo, Portland Homeless services locations, and hotels in the Greater Portland area. There are also hundreds living in tents throughout Portland.
Unity Environmental University has transitioned to a mostly online university. There are dorms, dining facilities and space to provide services. The Greater Portland Council of Government feels that using the Unity College campus for transitional housing will free up safe, emergency shelter space in Portland for the homeless people living in encampments. The organization also claims that re-locating Asylum-Seekers to Unity would cost less than housing them in hotels and provide more stable housing than the cots being used at the Expo.
It’s an interesting idea. There are a great many vacant or vacated buildings throughout Maine that might be used for transitional, or even long-term, housing solutions for the state’s homeless, home-insecure, and refugees.
While the premise is noble, to make it work will require action, and those actions will require a plan. The proposal put forth by the Greater Portland Council of Governments elicits more questions than answers.
The first question is obvious. What does Unity Environmental College think about the proposal. The UEC President, Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, said last week his university is willing to help, if there is a plan in place. He added that, currently, he has not received a formal proposal from anyone.
Beyond this significant issue lay several others that will need to be solved for a plan like this to work.
Let’s assume that we’re going to re-locate those 600 Asylum-Seekers to Unity. Who picks up the tab for the housing, dining and maintenance services required at the facility? Do these costs fall to the Greater Portland Council of Governments, social service agencies, or will this require state or federal funding?
Unity Environmental University is in a rural community in Central Maine. There is little to no public transportation available. Access to services, nearly all services, will be out of reach without a consistent and dependable means of getting to those services. Providers of those services, particularly in rural Maine communities, are also few and far between. Adding what amounts to roughly 35% of Unity’s current population would stretch these services to the limit.
Employment will clearly be a challenging issue as well. Beyond the language and cultural differences, Asylum-Seekers looking for jobs will find few in Central Maine, and difficulty getting to others without public transportation.
The children of these Asylum-Seekers will attend RSU 3 schools. Do these schools have the resources necessary to accept a significant influx of additional students? From a cultural standpoint, the schools would, at the very least, hire personnel to teach ESL (English as a second language). Will additional teaching or administrative staff be necessary to accommodate this bump in enrollment?
Exploring their new environment will prove problematic for refugees as well. At present, they can walk on city sidewalks, gather in city parks, and partake of the amenities in one of Maine’s most culturally diverse cities.
In rural Maine a walk often is taken on the shoulder of the road. There are few parks, and those that exist would require transportation. There is also little cultural diversity in the population or businesses. Finding culturally appropriate items will prove frustrating and could lead to isolation.
While there is a litany of reasons to shrug this plan off, it has a lot of merit, and the issue is not going away. If the obvious barriers to this proposal can be removed, perhaps a pilot program could be created to help achieve a similar result all over Maine, and America.
We encourage the Greater Portland Council of Governments to continue to explore realistic options, adjustments and funding for their proposal.