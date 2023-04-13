Last year, the Legislature passed the strongest Good Samaritan Law in the nation, and we did it with bipartisan support. This law ensures that a person who calls for medical help for a drug overdose is protected from criminal charges for drug-related crimes.
This was a critically important step that will help stem the growing number of fatal overdoses in Maine. However, this lifesaving law is now under attack by LD 714, a bill up for consideration this session. As overdoses continue to rise in Maine, we cannot roll back the protections people have when they call 9-1-1 from the scene of an overdose.
So many parents, family members and friends of those suffering from addiction have reached out to elected leaders imploring us to implement proactive policies to reduce deaths. Some have specifically reminded us that, sometimes, a person who needs Narcan might be a first-time user. Whatever the circumstances, if it was my loved one who needed help, I know that I would want no hesitation for someone to make the call.
If people fear being charged with a crime when they call 9-1-1 to save someone from overdosing, many will not call. LD 714 will make Maine’s Good Samaritan law ineffective, more lives will be lost and our overdose count will continue to climb. I am urging my colleagues in the Legislature and citizens who believe in the value of every life to oppose LD 714.
On a positive note, I am heartened to know that Narcan will soon be available over the counter. I am hopeful that there will not be a cost-barrier preventing Mainers from having this lifesaving option in their possession.
Rep. Jan Dodge
Belfast
Note: Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Belfast, represents Maine House District 39 (Belfast, Northport and Belmont).