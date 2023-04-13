Opinion

Last year, the Legislature passed the strongest Good Samaritan Law in the nation, and we did it with bipartisan support. This law ensures that a person who calls for medical help for a drug overdose is protected from criminal charges for drug-related crimes.

This was a critically important step that will help stem the growing number of fatal overdoses in Maine. However, this lifesaving law is now under attack by LD 714, a bill up for consideration this session. As overdoses continue to rise in Maine, we cannot roll back the protections people have when they call 9-1-1 from the scene of an overdose.

