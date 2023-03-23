I'm writing as President Biden has just approved the Willow project, okaying massive oil-drilling in Alaska. Although this dreadful decision makes one question the administration's commitment to a green future, there is another connection that hasn't been mentioned in current news coverage, which is: Who is funding the fossil fuel industry?
Four large American banks fund such projects — Chase, Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo, as well as TD Bank (which supports Canadian tar sands). These banks put concern for profits over the very real possibility of a climate catastrophe. They must STOP funding fossil fuel!
If you are anxious and worried about this, and have hopes for a different future, please consider joining Third Act Maine. Third Act is a relatively new organization of people over 60 (and also includes people of any age). New members are most welcome!
Following our Day of Action on March 21, workshops will be offered discussing green banking and credit card options. We will also be asking our own state retailers, especially L.L. Bean, to stop using Citibank and other dirty banks for their credit cards, as well as hosting community calls and facilitated events.
By becoming part of the Third Act community, you can participate in the effort to protect a healthy, thriving planet for humans and all life forms. Please join at thirdact.org. Also, sign up for Third Act Maine's bimonthly newsletter (email 3rdactmidcoastmaine@gmail.com, phone 573-0430).