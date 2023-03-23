Opinion

I'm writing as President Biden has just approved the Willow project, okaying massive oil-drilling in Alaska. Although this dreadful decision makes one question the administration's commitment to a green future, there is another connection that hasn't been mentioned in current news coverage, which is: Who is funding the fossil fuel industry?

Four large American banks fund such projects — Chase, Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo, as well as TD Bank (which supports Canadian tar sands). These banks put concern for profits over the very real possibility of a climate catastrophe. They must STOP funding fossil fuel!

Tags

Recommended for you