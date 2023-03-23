In response to “A View of Aquaculture” (Feb. 23 issue), I want to correct the outdated and incorrect information.
Today’s modern fish farming is sustainable and clean. With advances in science and technology, farmers have tools to ensure the health of their fish and surrounding waters. Big data allows farms to be sited in places where currents and water depth are favorable for water quality.
Carefully formulated fish foods contain soy, algae, and seaweed reducing wild fish as a source of protein. The use of cameras, AI and machine learning allows precision feeding, eliminating excess feed and waste. Vaccines and probiotics keep fish healthy and limit disease nearly eliminating the need for antibiotics.
Aquaculture companies understand, as outlined by NOAA, that offshore farming projects must reflect the value of its surrounding communities. With careful planning and siting, both fish farmers and fisherman reap the advantages of the ocean.
SATS, companies supporting federal offshore farming, believes that farmed species should complement, not compete with wild harvest. Aquaculture is the most efficient way to grow protein for a growing population that will be 8.5 billion by 2030. Climate change is threatening wild stocks, and America needs a new way to grow fish and keep our waterfronts working. Commercial fishermen can benefit from enhanced portside infrastructure and marketing efforts of seafood benefits.
It’s time to correct these outdated myths. Congress should move forward to pass legislation to enable expanded offshore aquaculture, and the administration’s Executive Order should remain.