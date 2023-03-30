In a rush to save planet Earth, we are neglecting the non-human residents and probably creating more environmental degradation. Recently whales have been washing up along the East Coast. Within the past week a pod of dolphins beached themselves off the New Jersey coast, leading to their deaths.
Whales and dolphins highly intelligent marine mammals make their living using echo location. They navigate communicate and feed using sound.The latest cure to fix the warming planet is windmills. The same wind machines that people have been complaining about around the state of Maine because of their vibrations and noise.
Gov. Mills recently announced some details about a proposed offshore wind project in the gulf of Maine that will contain hundreds of giant wind machines. I can only imagine what effect those machines will have on marine mammals such as the endangered right whale. Have not heard any complaints from the environmental experts at the Monterey Bay Aquarium on the Left Coast or the similarly endowed folks at Whole Foods here in Maine and elsewhere. Don’t suppose the whales will be banging into the hundreds of anchor cables that will be securing these towering machines to the once-rich fishing grounds.
As if that wasn’t enough, we’ve had the so-called clean corridor cutting a path through the western mountains of Maine, and now a proposed wind project in northeast Maine that will require a similar clear cut down the eastern side of our beautiful state, all to send electricity to Massachusetts. Sounds like a real money-maker for some, and trouble for the environment, both marine and shore-based, as well as those who work for a living.