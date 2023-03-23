Opinion

I need to respond to a deeply flawed article published March 16 on page one, “Four charges lodged against child who brought gun to Monroe school” by Kendra Caruso. Child is the operative word. In a written piece of approximately 120 words, the phrase, “parental responsibility” is conspicuously absent. Shame on the author. Greater shame on the editor, who I presume has more journalistic experience. Even deeper shame on the publishers who have the ultimate responsibility to cover this story thoroughly.

It is not a coincidence that in the same week, a high school sophomore (15 years old?) tragically killed himself with a gun. Jim Leonard’s shorter piece on the same page also avoids the larger issues. That is perhaps temporarily appropriate under the tragic circumstances but, at a time when people who speak out for LGBTQ rights or who reject book banning are tagged as being “woke,” your entire newspaper staff was asleep last week on this important subject.