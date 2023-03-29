AUGUSTA — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is developing a mobile application (app) to enhance one's fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation experiences.
The mobile app will allow users to purchase, download and store fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses and permits for themselves and family.
The app also will help outdoor enthusiasts find online resources for hunting, fishing and trapping, such as maps, rules and regulations.
The department is considering a number of additional features in the new app and wants to hear feedback. Responses will help MDIFW prioritize the features most important to the outdoors person. The survey is expected to take less than five minutes to complete.
Remember to bring old lead tackle if one is going. One can exchange lead-sinkers or lead-headed jigs at the Maine Audubon booth for lead-free alternatives.
While the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Sportsman’s Show was on March 25-26 at the University of Maine Gentile Building in Presque Isle, the State of Maine Sportsman’s Show will be Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 2 at the Augusta Civic Center.
Cannot make it to a sportsman's show?
Maine Audubon and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) have partnered with a handful of tackle shops to provide a $10 store voucher to a person who turns in one ounce or more of lead fishing tackle (including lead jigs and sinkers containing any amount of lead).
The participating retailers, which are subject to change, include:
Indian Hill Trading Post (Moosehead Lake), Dag’s Bait Shop (Auburn), BackWoods Bait and Tackle (Chesterville) and Willey’s Sport Center (Auburn).