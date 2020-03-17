Waldo County deed transfers

Belfast — The following deed transfers were recorded from March 6 through March 12 at the Waldo County Registry of Deeds:

BELFAST

John H. McMillan to John H. McMillan III and Doreen C. McMillan.

Bank of America NA, Nancy L. Watts and Joseph H. Watts to Bank of America NA.

Judith M. Zocchi and Cynthia Rusis to Judith M. Zocchi.

Harvey S. Knight to Carol M. Knight and Harvey S. Knight.

Caroline Neville to Dorothy H. Havey.

Virginia H. Burrows Irrevocable Administrative Trust to Dennis Ward Welsh and Anne Gilbert Ball.

Jamie J. LaFountain and Dominica M. LaFountain to Gwen Olympia Mallozi Est.

BROOKS

Joyce E. Halpin to Halle M. Hegstrom.

BROOKS, MONROE & SWANVILLE

Bruce G. Heublein and Barbara B. Heublein Greg Purinton-Brown and Heidi Purinton-Brown.

FREEDOM

Frances Ellen Ward Revocable Trust to Sage Freddura.

ISLESBORO

Donald A. Jr. & Linda G. Durkee Revocable Trust Agreement to Brian D. Evans.

KNOX

Albert I. Remsen to Roger P. Birks.

LIBERTY

Trina Lamson to Tiffany L. Wagner, Homes Unlimited LLC and Eric T. Wagner.

Melanie Cram Est. to Tiffany L. Wagner, Eric T. Wagner and Homes Unlimited LLC.

LINCOLNVILLE

Christopher P. Spear to Rachael S. Greeley and Christopher P. Spear.

Rebecca M. Stephens to Paige Jones and Hunter Jones.

MONROE

Faye Neild to Eben Bucklin

MONTVILLE

Turn Key Homes of Maine and Truman Corporation to Lawrence C. Darby II and Elizabeth A. Darby.

MORRILL

Penny W. Fountaine and Jon H. Fountaine to Mabel L. Johnson

Thomas R. Todd to Thomas R. Dodd Living Trust.

Linda L. Potter, Donald J. Potter and Linda L. Anderson to Potter Family Irrevocable Real Estate Trust.

NORTHPORT

Suzanne M. Reardon to David L. Reardon, Lucia Reardon and William Reardon.

Chan-Lee, Inc. to Harlan Tree LLC.

PALERMO

Raymond B. McNally and Diane M. McNally to Palermo Real Estate Trust.

PROSPECT

Sari Levy, Rebekah Hochhauser, Philip Levy and Rebekah Levy to Bowden Point Properties.

SEARSMONT

David A. Bennett to Patrick B. Wilson and Jessie S. Buchanan.

SEARSPORT

Craig K. Stevenson to James G. Stevenson.

STOCKTON SPRINGS

Joel L. Milsovic to Joan Louise Milsovic Living Trust.

THORNDIKE

Donna M. Higgins to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Jeffrey Littlefield to Kathleen Smiley Jacob.

UNITY

Casey Wooley to Michael J. Macki.

WALDO

Virginia G. Thompson and David A. Thompson to Edward Joseph Miles.

WINTERPORT

Leslie P. Austin to James P. Austin.

Thomas F. O’Brien Est. to Diana J. O’Brien

Harland L. Verrill and Harland Lester Verrill to Harland L. Verrill PH D Trust.

Richard A. Clouter and Kimberly K. Coulter Est. to US Bank Trust NA TR and LSF10 Master Precipitation Trust.

Lisa A. Cherry to Tobey Langley.