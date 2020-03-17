Waldo County deed transfers
Belfast — The following deed transfers were recorded from March 6 through March 12 at the Waldo County Registry of Deeds:
BELFAST
John H. McMillan to John H. McMillan III and Doreen C. McMillan.
Bank of America NA, Nancy L. Watts and Joseph H. Watts to Bank of America NA.
Judith M. Zocchi and Cynthia Rusis to Judith M. Zocchi.
Harvey S. Knight to Carol M. Knight and Harvey S. Knight.
Caroline Neville to Dorothy H. Havey.
Virginia H. Burrows Irrevocable Administrative Trust to Dennis Ward Welsh and Anne Gilbert Ball.
Jamie J. LaFountain and Dominica M. LaFountain to Gwen Olympia Mallozi Est.
BROOKS
Joyce E. Halpin to Halle M. Hegstrom.
BROOKS, MONROE & SWANVILLE
Bruce G. Heublein and Barbara B. Heublein Greg Purinton-Brown and Heidi Purinton-Brown.
FREEDOM
Frances Ellen Ward Revocable Trust to Sage Freddura.
ISLESBORO
Donald A. Jr. & Linda G. Durkee Revocable Trust Agreement to Brian D. Evans.
KNOX
Albert I. Remsen to Roger P. Birks.
LIBERTY
Trina Lamson to Tiffany L. Wagner, Homes Unlimited LLC and Eric T. Wagner.
Melanie Cram Est. to Tiffany L. Wagner, Eric T. Wagner and Homes Unlimited LLC.
LINCOLNVILLE
Christopher P. Spear to Rachael S. Greeley and Christopher P. Spear.
Rebecca M. Stephens to Paige Jones and Hunter Jones.
MONROE
Faye Neild to Eben Bucklin
MONTVILLE
Turn Key Homes of Maine and Truman Corporation to Lawrence C. Darby II and Elizabeth A. Darby.
MORRILL
Penny W. Fountaine and Jon H. Fountaine to Mabel L. Johnson
Thomas R. Todd to Thomas R. Dodd Living Trust.
Linda L. Potter, Donald J. Potter and Linda L. Anderson to Potter Family Irrevocable Real Estate Trust.
NORTHPORT
Suzanne M. Reardon to David L. Reardon, Lucia Reardon and William Reardon.
Chan-Lee, Inc. to Harlan Tree LLC.
PALERMO
Raymond B. McNally and Diane M. McNally to Palermo Real Estate Trust.
PROSPECT
Sari Levy, Rebekah Hochhauser, Philip Levy and Rebekah Levy to Bowden Point Properties.
SEARSMONT
David A. Bennett to Patrick B. Wilson and Jessie S. Buchanan.
SEARSPORT
Craig K. Stevenson to James G. Stevenson.
STOCKTON SPRINGS
Joel L. Milsovic to Joan Louise Milsovic Living Trust.
THORNDIKE
Donna M. Higgins to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
Jeffrey Littlefield to Kathleen Smiley Jacob.
UNITY
Casey Wooley to Michael J. Macki.
WALDO
Virginia G. Thompson and David A. Thompson to Edward Joseph Miles.
WINTERPORT
Leslie P. Austin to James P. Austin.
Thomas F. O’Brien Est. to Diana J. O’Brien
Harland L. Verrill and Harland Lester Verrill to Harland L. Verrill PH D Trust.
Richard A. Clouter and Kimberly K. Coulter Est. to US Bank Trust NA TR and LSF10 Master Precipitation Trust.
Lisa A. Cherry to Tobey Langley.