SEARSPORT — Summer J. Hart’s "Out in May Back by October" exhibit opens Friday, May 19, at 4 p.m. at The Parsonage Gallery, 8 Elm St. The show, which runs through June 26, explores the balance between extractive and sustainable approaches to nature. Made primarily from abandoned newsprint sourced from the ruins of the East Millinocket paper mill, Hart’s drawings and installations variously combine recycled, reclaimed, remade and commercially made paper, ink and water. The show’s title evokes the spring-to-fall season of the river drives that, for generations, moved thousands of trees from the forest of northern Maine, down the Penobscot River, to the factories in which timber was pulped, bleached and milled into paper.
A central piece of the installation is “Out in May Back by October” an 8.5-foot-by-12-foot hand-beaded portrait of Harts’ paternal grandparents, Robert Fraser and Mary Metallic, who met on the Listuguj (then Restigouche) Mi’gmaq First Nation reserve during a Great Northern Paper Company recruitment drive. Each bead in this monumental portrait was handmade by the artist by systematically tearing, weighing and repulping mill paper. She fashioned the pulp into more than 8,000 beads, dyed them in shades of gray, drilled them, and beaded them in 22 sections on a loom — a technique her Native aunt and mother taught her in order to make bracelets as a child.
The rhythm of extraction and recycling underlies another work in the show: Hart’s series, “109 Dyewater Ink Drop Drawings.” With one drawing made for each mile of the Penobscot, the drawings combine waste ink used to color the beads in “Out in May Back by October,” recycled water from the bead-making process (much of it reclaimed from the air using a dehumidifier), and machine-made archival watercolor paper.
Other pieces in the show include hand-fringed wall hangings cut from reclaimed mill paper and an interactive piece consisting of two rolls of mass-produced Kraft paper. Over the course of the show, one roll will be systematically unwound, bit by bit, so that the paper accumulates, pools and winds like a river across the gallery. The other roll, screen-printed multiple times with the lines “Out in May Back by October. All dried out. Neat as a Pin” will be mounted with instructions inviting viewers to tear and remove a section of it. As one work spills out, the other recedes.
"Out in May Back by October" is a visual counterpoint to Hart’s forthcoming debut poetry collection, "Boomhouse" (The 3rd Thing Press, 2023). As described by the press, "Boomhouse" "thrums with loss, with complicated love, with fortitude. The poems travel a chain of rivers and lakes from the great timber stands of Canada to the dying mill towns of Maine, bending and rippling through history, oral accounts, superstitious customs, family lore and memory. Summer J. Hart navigates the twisting dynamics of a family that is both Native and settler. She weaves stories and spells from the most delicate and indelible details." The poems from "Boomhouse" and visual works in "Out in May Back by October" are inextricably bound.
Hart writes, "My work is about obsessiveness and obsession, memory, identity and longing." She is as much concerned with the manufacture of her pieces as the visual outcomes. Her processes: meticulous fringing, counting, factory-line painting, counting, beadmaking, counting and printing mimic the intense labor, coordination and repetition of turning forest to newspaper.
The Parsonage Gallery exhibits dynamic work by a diverse slate of contemporary artists exploring issues of ecology and spirituality. It seeks to prompt important and enlivening conversations in Maine and far beyond through exhibitions, residencies and workshops. The gallery was cofounded by Dr. Aaron Rosen and Rev. Dr. Carolyn Rosen in 2022. The Parsonage is located in a classic Federalist estate in Searsport’s historic district, looking out to the ocean. It was home to the renowned abolitionists Rev. Stephen and Clara Thurston, whose nephew Winslow Homer visited and sketched the property. The gallery is a program of the not-for-profit Common Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3).