The Oceanside and Belfast diamond teams — between a short break from the rain that has steadily dampened the Midcoast in recent days — met on Tuesday, May 2 as the schools collected wins.
Mariner baseball edged the Lions 4-1 at Morrill Field, while Lion softball scored early and often in a 16-1, five-inning win over the hosts at Drinkwater Field.
The action continued on Wednesday, May 3 as Mount View came up short against Saint Dominic Academy and Searsport softball fell to Woodland.
On Friday, May 5, Belfast softball swung past Cony of Augusta, while Lion baseball dropped an away game to the Rams. Searsport also dropped road contests at Bucksport.
And, on Saturday, May 6, Mount View baseball swung to a doubleheader win over Old Orchard Beach, while Mustang softball settled for a split with the Seagulls. The same day, Belfast also was downed at home against Lincoln Academy of Newcastle.
The following is a recap of reported contests:
Softball
Lincoln Academy 9, Belfast 3
At Belfast May 6, the Lions were tripled up at home by the screaming Eagles. Belfast scored single runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings, while Lincoln Academy plated two in the second, one in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Lion offense was keyed by Kara Richards (single, run), Gabrielle Hoffman (single), Halle Tripp (single, run), Hayle Withee (single), Brynne Sawyer (single) and Danica Gray (double, single, run).
For the Eagles, Natalie Kaler (double, single, run), Cat Johnson (run), Gretchen Farrin (3 singles, run), Nicole Hammond (triple, single, 2 runs), Kadence Rogers (run), Jill Chadwick (single, run), Reegan Dunican (double, run), Maddy Scott (triple, single, run) and Kaylin Lizotte (single) paced the offense.
Kaler pitched for Lincoln Academy and allowed seven hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. Danica Gray pitched for Belfast and scattered 12 hits and four walks, with seven strikeouts.
Old Orchard Beach 14, Mount View 13 (8 inns.)
At Thorndike May 6, the Seagulls edged the Mustangs in a high-scoring showdown. Mount View scored one in the second, four in the third, three in the sixth and five in the seventh, while OOB scored three in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, six in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Mount View was led at the plate by Emily Richards (2 singles, 2 runs), Esmae Cote (3 singles, 2 runs), Maddie Roux (single, run), Bailey Cartier (single, run), Brooke Dyer (single, 2 runs), Lindsay Reynolds (2 singles, run), Ezra Holt (2 runs), Samantha Rainey (double, run) and Jordan Von Oesen (3 singles, run).
For OOB, Tessa Ferguson (double, single, run), Summer St, Louis (triple, 3 runs), Hannah Webber (3 singles, 2 runs), Cianna St. Louis (double, single, run), Maddy Dow (2 runs), Bella Gagne (2 singles, 2 runs), Adora Whitten (run), Kayla Townsend (2 singles, run) and Megan Dow (single, run) paced the offense.
Summer St. Louis pitched for the Seagulls and allowed 14 hits and seven walks, with 11 strikeouts. Rainey pitched for the ‘Stangs and allowed 13 hits and 14 walks, with five strikeouts.
Mount View 23, Old Orchard Beach 13 (6 inns.)
At Thorndike May 6, the Mustangs penned in the Seagulls and swung to a 10-run win. Mount View scored three in the first, two in the second, five in the third, seven in the fourth and six in the fifth, while OOB plated six in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Mount View offense was keyed by Emily Richards (triple, single, 3 runs), Esmae Cote (triple, double, single, 4 runs), Bailey Cartier (single, 3 runs), Lindsay Reynolds (double, 3 singles, run), Ezra Holt (double, single, 2 runs), Samantha Rainey (3 doubles, 3 runs), Brooke Dyer (3 singles, 2 runs), Jordan Von Oesen (2 doubles, 3 runs) and Maggie Natale (single, 2 runs).
For OOB, Tessa Ferguson (double, 2 singles, 3 runs), Summer St. Louis (triple, single, 2 runs), Hannah Webber (2 singles, 2 runs), Cianna St. Louis (single, run), Maddy Dow (2 runs), Xaysha Laikupu (run), Bella Gagne (2 singles, run), Adora Whitten (run), Abby Caya (single), Kayla Townsend (single) and Megan Dow (single) paced the offense.
Summer St. Louis pitched for the ‘Gulls and scattered 21 hits and eight walks, with one strikeout. Payton Munro pitched for the ‘Stangs and allowed 13 hits and six walks, with two strikeouts.
Bucksport 5, Searsport 0
At Bucksport May 5, the Golden Bucks blanked the defending state Class D champions. Bucksport scored two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
Ella Hosford tossed a no-hitter on the afternoon for Bucksport as she walked two and struck out 11. Ana Lang pitched for Searsport and allowed seven hits and two walks, with 14 strikeouts.
The Golden Bucks were led at the plate by Samantha Cyr (single, run, stolen base), Alexandra Pickering (triple, single, run, steal), Allison Hanscom (2 singles, 2 runs), Jetta Shook (single) and Alexia Raymond (single, run).
Belfast 4, Cony 1
At Augusta May 5, the Lions roared past the Rams to a three-run victory. Belfast scored once in the third and thrice in the fourth, while Cony plated its run in the second.
The Lions were paced at the plate by Kara Richards (single), Mia Winslow (2 singles, run), Halle Tripp (single), Hayle Withee (3 singles), Natalie Hamlin (single, run), Katience Parenteau (single, run) and Danica Gray (double, run).
For the Rams, Suri Ramkisson (single), Torrie Webber (single) and Abby Brown (single, run) paced the offense.
Ramkisson pitched for Cony and allowed 10 hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. Jordan Mackay pitched for Belfast and allowed three hits and one walk, with one strikeout.
Woodland 4, Searsport 1
At Woodland May 3, the Vikings could not slay the Dragons and were downed by four runs. Woodland scored one in the first, one in the fifth and two in the seventh, while Searsport scored one in the first.
The Viking offense was paced by Ana Lang (single, run, 4 stolen bases), while the Dragons were led by Amy Cox (single, stolen base), Brooke Smith (2 singles, 3 runs), Lydia Cropley (run) and Chloe Farrar (single).
Lang pitched for Searsport and allowed four hits and one walk, with 18 strikeouts. Smith pitched for Woodland and allowed one hit and seven walks, with 14 strikeouts.
Saint Dominic 14, Mount View 13
At Auburn May 3, the Saints edged the Mustangs in a high-scoring affair. Mount View scored one in the first, one in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh, while Saint Dominic scored three in the first, five in the second and two in the fourth, fifth and seventh frames.
Emily Richards (2 singles, run), Kelsea Doughty (single, 2 runs), Maddie Roux (2 singles, run), Bailey Cartier (single, run), Lindsay Reynolds (single, run), Brooke Dyer (double, 4 runs), Esmae Cote (single), Maggie Natale (run) and Samantha Rainey (single, 2 runs) led the Mount View offensive attack.
The Saints were led at the plate by Ava Apodaca (single, run), Maddie Andrews (double, 2 singles, 3 runs), Emily Andrews (2 doubles, 2 singles, 3 runs), Sophia Franciose (double, single, 2 runs), Kassidy Cote (3 singles, 2 runs), Ellia Dick (2 doubles, single, run) and Charli Apodaca (2 singles, 2 runs).
Rainey pitched for the Mustangs and allowed 18 hits and seven walks, with three strikeouts. Maddie Andrews pitched for the Saints and allowed 10 hits and 18 walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Belfast 16, Oceanside 1 (5 inns.)
At Rockland May 2, the Lions were patient at the plate and active on the base paths en route to a mercy rule-shortened win over the Mariners. Belfast scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, five in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Oceanside’s run came in the first.
The Lions were keyed at the plate by Kara Richards (2 singles, 3 runs, 5 stolen bases), Mia Winslow (2 singles, steal), Hayle Withee (run, steal), Jordyn Mackay (3 runs, steal), Gracie Moore (double, 2 runs, steal), Natalie Hamlin (run), Brynne Sawyer (run), Gabrielle Hoffman (run), Katience Parenteau (run) and Danica Gray (single, 3 runs, 3 steal).
For the Mariners, Maddie Ripley (single, run) and Maggie Callahan (single) paced the offense.
Mackay allowed the first two batters reach on hits and did not allow a hit the rest of the game as she yielded one walk and struck out three in the pitching win for Belfast. Kylee Johnson and Hayley Tufts pitched for Oceanside as the duo allowed a combined six hits and 10 walks, with four strikeouts.
Baseball
Lincoln Academy 7, Belfast 4
At Belfast May 6, the Eagles capitalized on eight Lion errors and soared to a four-run win. Belfast scored its runs in the first, while Lincoln Academy scored three in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Belfast was led at the plate by K,J. Payson (2 hits, run), Bobby Banks (2 hits), Eli Veilleux (hit, run, RBI), Curtis Littlefield (run), Luke Littlefield (run) and Alec Rolfe (hit, 2 RBIs).
For Lincoln Academy, Lucas Houghton (run), Tucker Stiles (2 runs), C. Cleaveland (2 hits, run, RBI), Gabe Hagar (hit, RBI), C. Hallowell (run, RBI), I. Coffin (hit, run), A. Sanborn (hit, run) and J. Masters (hit) paced the offense.
Veilleux, Curtis Littlefield and Gale pitched for the Lions and combined to allow six hits and seven walks, with eight strikeouts. S. McDaniel, A.J. Giberson and Cleaveland pitched for the Eagles and yielded six hits and eight walks, with 14 strikeouts.
Mount View 11, Old Orchard Beach 1 (5 inns.)
At Thorndike May 6, the Mustangs scored a run in each inning and galloped past the ‘Gulls. Mount View scored one in the first, one in the second, six in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth, while OOB scored in the first.
Mount View was keyed at the plate by Noah Hurd (3 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Bernie Dodge (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Calvin Jewett (hit, run), Dakota Harriman (hit, run), Miles Carter (run), Levi Winslow (2 hits, 2 runs), Aaron Reed (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Anthony Lepore (RBI) and Stuart Knowlton (hit, 2 runs).
For Old Orchard Beach, Trot Moody (hit, run) and Jamie Sperlich (hit, RBI) paced the offense.
Winslow pitched for the Mustangs and allowed two hits and no walks, with seven strikeouts. Moody and Cooper Gervais pitched for the Seagulls and scattered 12 hits and two walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Mount View 10, Old Orchard Beach 0 (5 inns.)
At Thorndike May 6, the Mustangs made it two wins on the day against the visiting Seagulls. Mount View scored one in the first, five in the fourth and four in the fifth.
The Mustangs were led at the dish by Noah Hurd (2 hits, 2 runs), Bernie Dodge (3 hits, 4 RBIs), Dakota Harriman (2 hits, run), Miles Carter (2 hits, 2 runs), Levi Winslow (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Anthony Lepore (2 hits, run) and Stuart Knowlton (3 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs).
For the ‘Gulls, Riley Provencher (hit), Derek Webber (hit), Asher Hubert (hit) and Chase Houle (hit) paced the offense.
Hurd pitched for the hosts and allowed four hits and no walks, with eight strikeouts. James Erickson, Ethan Tucker and Cooper Gervais pitched for OOB and scattered 16 hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts.
Cony 9, Belfast 2
At Augusta May 5, the Rams went on the offensive from the get-go and swung past the Lions. Cony scored four in the first, one in the fourth and four in the sixth, while Belfast scored twice in the sixth.
The Lions were paced at the dish by K.J. Payson (hit), Eli Veilleux (hit), Curtis Littlefield (run), Luke Littlefield (hit, run), Alec Rolfe (hit, RBI) and Kayden Richards (hit), while the Rams were keyed by Parker Morin (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Davis Kibler (hit, 2 runs), Kam Douin (2 hits, run, 4 RBIs), Trent Hayward (hit, RBI), Landon Foster (2 hits, run, RBI), Jordan Benedict (2 runs), Matt Boston (hit) and Lance Theriault (hit, run).
Payson, Thomas Littlefield, Ollie Tarbox and Gary Gale pitched for Belfast and combined to allow 10 hits and four walks, with three strikeouts. Benedict and Theriault pitched for Cony and allowed five hits and four walks, with five strikeouts.
Bucksport 4, Searsport 2
At Bucksport May 5, the Golden Bucks doubled up the Vikings and swung to a two-run win. Bucksport plated a pair in the second and sixth innings, while Searsport scored two in the fifth.
The Vikings were paced at the plate by Ashton Ellis (2 singles), Nate Ashey (single), Drew Bagley (run), Oliver Carbisiero (single, run) and Kyle Larrabee (single).
For the Golden Bucks, Ayden Maguire (single), Trent Goss (single), Connor Fitch (single), Bo Provencher (2 runs), Jason Terrill (single, run, stolen base), Silas Moore (single) and Gunther Cyr (single, run) paced the offense.
Ashton Ellis and Gage Ellis pitched for Searsport and allowed six hits and four walks, with three strikeouts. Gavyn Holyoke and Brandon Elden pitched for Bucksport and allowed five hits and three walks, with six strikeouts.
Saint Dominic 2, Mount View 1
At Auburn May 3, the Saints held the Mustangs to only one hit and edged the visitors. Saint Dominic scored its runs in the the third inning, while Mount View scored in the second.
Levi Winslow had the lone hit of the game for the Mustangs and Miles Carter the lone run, while the Saints were led at the plate by Timothee Ouellette (hit), Ashton Hammond (run), Miles Frenette (hit), Ridge Dionne (run), Ethan Pelletier (hit), Riley Daigle (hit, RBI) and Curtis Wheeler (hit).
Dakota Harriman and Noah Hurd pitched for Mount View as the duo allowed five hits and four walks, with seven strikeouts. Hammond pitched for Saint Dominic and allowed one hit and three walks, with seven strikeouts.
Oceanside 4, Belfast 1
At Rockland May 2, the Mariners grabbed the early lead and never trailed as they bested the visiting Lions. Oceanside scored in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, while Belfast plated its run in the sixth.
The Mariners were led at the dish by Gavin Ripley (hit, 2 runs), Taygan McAllister (hit), Alex Bartlett (hit, run), Jacob Watkinson (hit, RBI), Bryson Mattox (hit, RBI), Dom Frisone (hit, RBI), Josh Pratt (run) and Blade Brann (hit, RBI).
For the Lions, K.J. Payson (hit), Alec Rolfe (hit), Eli Veilleux (hit, run), Curtis Littlefield (2 hits) and Gary Gale (RBI) paced the offense.
Watkinson went the distance on the bump for Oceanside as he allowed five hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. Veilleux, Ollie Tarbox and Gale pitched for Belfast as the trio allowed seven hits and seven walks, with seven strikeouts.
