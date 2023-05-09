Sports

The Oceanside and Belfast diamond teams — between a short break from the rain that has steadily dampened the Midcoast in recent days — met on Tuesday, May 2 as the schools collected wins.

Mariner baseball edged the Lions 4-1 at Morrill Field, while Lion softball scored early and often in a 16-1, five-inning win over the hosts at Drinkwater Field.

Varsity baseball and softball: Belfast Area at Oceanside High School on May 2 in Rockland, Maine.