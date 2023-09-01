Sports

Travis Benjamin

Travis Benjamin of Morrill. 

 Courtesy of Racing America

OXFORD — The 50th running of the Oxford 250 — one of country’s premiere short track stock car races — had three Waldo County drivers all angling for a chance at immortality.

And while Travis Benjamin of Morrill and Colby Benjamin of Morrill both qualified for the weekend’s biggest race, it was Cole Butcher of Nova Scotia who took the checkered flag for the second straight year to win the Oxford 250 Sunday, Aug. 27 at Oxford Plains Speedway.

