OXFORD — The 50th running of the Oxford 250 — one of country’s premiere short track stock car races — had three Waldo County drivers all angling for a chance at immortality.
And while Travis Benjamin of Morrill and Colby Benjamin of Morrill both qualified for the weekend’s biggest race, it was Cole Butcher of Nova Scotia who took the checkered flag for the second straight year to win the Oxford 250 Sunday, Aug. 27 at Oxford Plains Speedway.
The event is typically three days, but rain on Friday, Aug. 25 condensed the jam-packed weekend schedule to Saturday and Sunday.
Travis Benjamin, who is one of four three-time winners of the event (including Mike Rowe, Dave Dion and Ralph Nason), started in 12th position and finished 23rd overall.
“I felt we unloaded with a very good car,” said Travis Benjamin, who races for Petit Motorsports out of Biddeford. “We were seventh-fastest in the first practice without putting brand new tires on. We just never got any better all weekend. We stayed the same and other teams got better.”
Colby Benjamin, who is a cousin of Travis Benjamin, started 17th overall and finished 39th, out of 41 cars. He completed 169 laps before a crash ended the 20-year-old’s first running of the longstanding event.
“I’m super happy for Colby, my uncles and their team,” said Travis Benjamin. “It’s not easy to qualify for that race. For them to do it in their first try is pretty cool.”
To qualify for the Oxford 250, racers must finish in the top five of one of five 20-lap heat races, the top four of one of three 20-lap consolation races or win the 50-lap “Last chance” race, where all those who have yet to qualify have one last opportunity. The final three spots are provisional based on track, series and national points.
Both Travis and Colby Benjamin ended up in heat two and finished third and fourth, respectively, to qualify.
Josh St. Clair of Liberty did not qualify for the Oxford 250. He finished ninth out of 12 drivers in heat five, seventh out of 11 drivers in one of the four consolation rounds and eighth out of 20 drivers in the last chance race.