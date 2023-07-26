WISCASSET — The 350 SMAC Tour returned to Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday, July 22 and featured winged Modifieds that whizzed around the track at speeds upward of 100 miles per hour.
The touring series joined the track’s weekly Group 2 program, which included the T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis and the Portland Glass Strictly Streets.
The weekly Modifieds took the track first, as Scott Trask powered to the early lead over Tyler Robbins and Nick Reno in the 30-lap feature. An early-race caution made way for Reno, who took over on the restart and pulled away with a sizable lead. There was a three-way battle for second on lap eight that lasted a handful of laps. Adam Chadbourne broke free from the competition on lap 14 and began to track down Reno. Chadbourne caught him two laps later, to overtake the top spot. Chadbourne took off from there, as he picked up his 71st career victory at the speedway. Reno and Ryan Ripley rounded out the top three.
Seventeen drivers took to the track for the highly-coveted 350 SMAC Tour race, the 50-lap Bentley Warren Classic. The race started with melee as Mike Spurling and Scott Watts Jr. tangled in turn one. Both cars ended up wedged in the pit access lane, which resulted in a lengthy caution. P.J. Stergios pulled ahead on the restart, as he distanced himself from the competition.
Bobby Timmons began to track down Dave Helliwell for third in the closing laps, but his night came to a sudden end on lap 40 as his right front tire flattened, which sent him hard into the turn three wall. After trailing Stergios the entire race, Brad Babb got the upper hand on the restart and sailed into the sunset, to pick up the victory.
Babb became emotional in victory lane following the race as he relished in the moment with family and friends. It marked his first win following the loss of his grandfather. Stergios and Helliwell joined Babb in victory lane, as they rounded out the top three.
Jon Emerson took off with the early lead in the 40-lap Late Model feature. Will Collins also powered through the field quickly, as he overtook Alex Waltz for third on lap nine. Collins successfully tracked down the leaders by lap 18, and cleared Brett Osmond for the runner-up spot. Collins swiftly moved onto Emerson, as he took over the lead just two laps later. Tiger Colby also entered the picture in the closing laps of the race, as he climbed to third on lap 32 after starting from the rear. Colby claimed second from Jon Emerson with four laps to go but Collins was too far gone with a 4-plus second lead. Collins sailed into the victory, followed by Colby and Emerson.
Jason Kimball pulled away with a sizable early lead over Zach Audet in the 25-lap Outlaw Mini feature. Audet reeled Kimball in, as he took over the top spot on lap eight. Kyle Willette was all over Jason Kimball in the closing laps of the feature. Willette remained persistent, as he took over the spot with eight laps to go. Audet maintained his advantage to take home his third win of the season in the division. Willette and Kimball rounded out the top three.
The night concluded with a 25-lap feature from the Strictly Streets. Jeremy Glazier took off early and pulled away from the competition. Scott Wiggin took a spin on lap 19, which resulted in a late-race caution. Glazier maintained his advantage on the restart, but trouble brewed again behind the leaders. Chaos erupted in turn one with three laps to go, which resulted in a pile-up that collected numerous heavy hitters. Glazier maintained steadfast on the restart to secure the victory. Shawn Emery and Dan McKeage Jr. followed to round out the podium.
The individual race results for July 22 were:
T&L Modifieds (30 laps) – 1, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2, Nick Reno, West Bath; 3, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 4, Scott Trask, Richmond; 5, Tyler Robbins, Montville; 6, Doug Phillips, Phillips; 7, Steve Reno, West Bath; 8, Wayne Whitten Jr., Kennebunk; 9, Dan Morris, Lewiston; 10, Jeff Meserve, Saco; 11, Bobby Mesimer, Woolwich; and 12, Mike Brown, Hope.
Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (40 laps) – 1, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 2, Tiger Colby, Wiscasset; 3, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 4, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 5, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 6, Frank Moulton, Pittston; 7, Alex Waltz, Walpole; 8, Chris Burgess, Hartford; 9, Dave Getchell, Cornville; 10, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 11, Patrick Murphy, Woolwich; 12, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 13, Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; and 14, Ray Dinsmore, Limerick.
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis (25 laps) – 1, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 3, Jason Kimball, Pittston; 4, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; and 5, Larry Melcher, Fayette.
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (25 laps) – 1, Jeremy Glazier, Appleton; 2, Shawn Emery, Limerick; 3, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 4, Zach Emerson, Sabattus; 5, Mac Hannon Jr., Washington; 6, Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 7, Wade Kennedy, Sebago; 8, Ashton Burgess, Palmyra; 9, Ed Pierpont, Jefferson; 10, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 11, Joe Harriman, Montville; 12, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 13, Scott Eck, Lisbon; 14, Kurt Hewins, Turner; 15, Landon Tapley, Washington; 16, Scott Wiggin, Somersworth; 17, Ryan Esancy, Appleton; 18, Ethan Dinsmore, Hope; and 19, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls.
Sundial Cocktails 350SMAC Super Modified Series Bentley Warren Classic (50 laps) – 1, Brad Babb; 2, P.J. Stergios; 3, Dave Helliwell; 4, George Helliwell; 5, Matt Seavey; 6, Rusty Poland; 7, Stephen Duphily; 8, Kenny White Jr.; 9, Nette Humphrey; 10, Jim Baker; 11, Bobby Timmons; 12, Ben Tinker; 13, Scott Watts Sr.; 14, Mike Keddy; 15, Jason Phillips; 16, Scott Watts Jr.; and 17, Mike Spurling.
Amy Worrey works for Wiscasset Speedway.