Baseball

The Midcoast Babe Ruth League — which welcomes youngsters ages 13-15 for spirited baseball play — swung in with a bang on Saturday, May 21 and, as the short campaign winds down, has yet to miss a beat, albeit, the need to ocassionally avoid rain.

There are six teams in the league — Union Fair Auto, P.G. Willey, Granite Coast Orthodontics, Damariscotta Lions, Waldoboro and Rollie's. — which geographically covers an area from Damariscotta to Belfast.

Babe Ruth League: Granite Coast versus Rollie's at Marge Jones Field in Rockport, Maine on June 20.

Tags

Recommended for you