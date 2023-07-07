Baseball

BELFAST — The District 2 Little League 8- and 10-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament swung in at Walsh Field on Wednesday, July 5 as four teams hoped to swing, throw and run to a coveted district championship.

The tournament kicked off Wednesday as Medomak Valley earned a 22-21 win over Lincoln County in a game called after four innings due to darkness, while Five Town defeated Waldo County 7-3 on Thursday, July 6.

Tags

Recommended for you