BELFAST — The District 2 Little League 8- and 10-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament swung in at Walsh Field on Wednesday, July 5 as four teams hoped to swing, throw and run to a coveted district championship.
The tournament kicked off Wednesday as Medomak Valley earned a 22-21 win over Lincoln County in a game called after four innings due to darkness, while Five Town defeated Waldo County 7-3 on Thursday, July 6.
The action will continue on Sunday, July 9 as Medomak will face Five Town at 1 p.m. in a winner's bracket game, while Waldo County and Lincoln County will play in an elimination contest at 4 p.m., at the same venue.
The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m., with an “if” game scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.
The champions will advance to the state tournament, which will begin on Saturday, July 22 in Ellsworth.
Photos from the first game will appear later with this story.
Team members for Medomak Valley, coached by Greg Rice, include Jamison Michaud, Will McKellar, Reed Kavanaugh, Landon Ambridge, Sawyer Rogers, Morgan Carlson, Sebastian Langley, Grady Rice, Jack Havener, Draiden Hughes, Landon Simmons and Levi Morrissette.
Team members for Lincoln County, coached by Nat Bryant, Wyeth Bowdoin and Todd Kelley, include Charles Lane, Jasper Bryant, Miles Bowdin, Noah Kelley, Jud Henny, Bow Verney, Mason Storer, Garret Verney, Jamison Bagley, Luke Masters and Zach Hoppe.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Cooper Funk, David Preston and Nicholas O'Hara, include Zachary Dufour, Colin Fitzpatrick, Julian Funk, Baxter Preston, Colton Butler, Esten Symmt, Jameson O'Hara, Joshua Lindsey, Jude Jackson, Nolan Neville, Samuel Harrach, Troy Adolphsen, William Tansi and Benjamin Tepelmann.
Team members for Waldo County, coached by Kathy Munro, Bryan Jungels and Matt Story, include Jacobe Cummings, Carter Story, Granger Wilson, Ezyce Hughes, Jacob Whalen, Carter Munro, Rowdy Crooker, Dalton Hines, Archer Otis, Ellie Brimer and Ryan Daly.
The following is a recap of the first two games of the tournament:
Five Town 7, Waldo County 3
At Belfast July 6, Five Town bounced Waldo County to the loser’s bracket with a four-run victory. Five Town scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second and two in the fourth, while Waldo County plated single runs in the first, third and fifth frames.
The Five Town offense was led by Dufour (run), Funk (double, run), Fitzpatrick (double, 2 runs), Jackson (double, single, 2 runs) and Harrach (single, run).
For Waldo County, Cummings (2 runs), Story (double), Wilson (2 singles) and Hines (triple, run) paced the offense.
Story, Wilson and Cummings pitched for Waldo County and allowed five hits and four walks, with 13 strikeouts. Dufour and Funk worked the bump for Five Town and allowed four hits and five walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Medomak Valley 22, Lincoln County 21 (4 inns.)
At Belfast July 5, Medomak emerged with a one-run win in a game that was called due to darkness after four complete innings. Medomak scored eight runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and eight in the fourth, while Lincoln County scored two in the first, three in the second, two in the third and 14 in the fourth.
Medomak was led by Michaud (3 runs), Kavanaugh (run), Ambridge (double, 3 runs), Rogers (single, 3 runs), Carlson (single, 3 runs), Rice (2 runs), Havener (triple, 2 runs), Hughes (single, 3 runs), Simmons (double, run) and Morrissette (run).
For Lincoln County, Lane (triple, 3 singles, 4 runs), Bryant (triple, 2 doubles, 3 runs), Bowdin (double, 2 singles, 2 runs), Kelley (2 singles, run), Jud Henny (2 runs), Bow Verney (2 singles, 2 runs), Storer (run), Garret Verney (run), Bagley (2 runs), Masters (2 runs) and Hoppe (run) paced the offense.
Kavanaugh, Rogers, Ambridge, Carlson and Rice pitched for Medomak and combined to allow 14 hits and 13 walks, with eight strikeouts. Bryant, Lane, Jud Henny and Bowdin pitched for Lincoln County and allowed six hits and 25 walks, with seven strikeouts.