ROCKPORT — The District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament swung in at a fever pitch Thursday, June 29 as five teams all hope to emerge from the fray as district champions.

The tournament, held at Marge Jones Recreational Facility in Rockport, kicked off Thursday with Lincoln County posting an 8-1 win over Medomak, while Oceanside followed with a 7-1 win over Waldo County Friday, June 30.

