ROCKPORT — The District 2 Little League 11- and 12-year-old double-elimination baseball tournament swung in at a fever pitch Thursday, June 29 as five teams all hope to emerge from the fray as district champions.
The tournament, held at Marge Jones Recreational Facility in Rockport, kicked off Thursday with Lincoln County posting an 8-1 win over Medomak, while Oceanside followed with a 7-1 win over Waldo County Friday, June 30.
After a five-day break for the Fourth of July holiday, host Five Town will face Lincoln County Wednesday, July 5; while Medomak will face Waldo County in an elimination game Thursday, July 6.
The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, with an “if” game slated for Friday, July 16.
All tournament games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The winner will advance to the state tournament in Hermon in late July.
Team members for Oceanside, coached by Tom Farrington, Mike Frisone and Matt Klines, include Jackson Chantos, Felix Clines, Trevor Farrington, Vincent Frisone, James Hallock, Spencer Hilchey, Jaxon Hutchinson, Jordan Morrison, Jack Page, Ezra Philbrook, Javin Poole, Todd Reid, Levi Rodin and Everett Tolman.
Team members for Five Town, coached by Ryan Hurley, Mike Archer and Nikki Todd, include Oren Hurley, Brayden Shirey, Brodie Archer, Charlie Leonard, Cooper Todd, Daniel Schenk, Everett Dugal, Jonathan Fernald, Julian Brown, Malachi Drew and Quinn Dufour.
Team members for Lincoln County, coached by Allen Tomasello, David Osier and Josh Pinkham, include David Osier, Eric Nixon, Kelly Manahan, Jacob Tomasello, Otis Smith, Luke Grady, Indiana Robinson, Michael Pinkham, Sterling McKernan, Sawyer Cheney, Jason Jones and Aiden O’Donnell.
Team member for Medomak, coached by Ryan McNelly, Anthony Nelson and Janelle Blake, include Abel Thibodeau, Brayden McNelly, Julianna Blake, Riley Nelson, Gardner Gillespie, Jacob McKellar, Ace Lailler, Jariden Fullerton, Sebastian Mank, Riley Eaton, Gabe Roman and Tobe Mayo.
Team members for Lincoln County, coached by Brian McCarthy, include Campbell McCarthy, Gus Hamel, Lan Ha, Tyson Bryant, Brody Ingraham, Chamberlain Coombs, Zach Bailey, Thatcher Otis, Quinn Coleman, Cole Dusoe, Jed Otis and Keelan Nason.
The following is a recap of the first two games of the tournament:
Oceanside 7, Waldo County 1
At Rockport June 30, Oceanside scored the first six runs of the game and never looked back en route to a win by the same margin. Oceanside plated a pair in the first, four in the second and one in the sixth, while Waldo County scored its run in the fifth.
The Oceanside offense was led by Clines (single, run), Hutchinson (2 singles, run), Pool (single, run), Tolman (run), Frisone (single), Page (run, stolen base), Reed (run) and Hilchey (run).
For Waldo County, Hamel (2 singles, run) paced the offense.
Poole tossed a two-hitter on the bump for Oceanside as he yielded no walks and struck out 13 batters. Ha, Coombs and Dusoe pitched for Waldo County and allowed five hits and four walks, with seven strikeouts.
Oceanside jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Poole and Farrington plated Clines and Hutchinson on back-to-back RBI-groundouts. Then, in the second, Oceanside tacked on four more after Tolman scampered home on an error, a two-run single by Clines and an RBI-single by Hutchinson.
Hamel singled and scored on an error in the sixth for Waldo County, but Oceanside tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Pool singled and eventually came in on a groundout by Farrington.
Lincoln County 8, Medomak 1
At Rockport June 29, Lincoln County jumped out to an early lead and never looked back and bested Medomak by a seven-run margin. Lincoln County scored three in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Medomak plated its run in the fifth.
Medomak was keyed at the plate by Thibodeau (single), Blake (single, run, stolen base), Gillespie (single), McKellar (single) and Roman (single).
For Lincoln County, Osier (triple, 2 singles, 2 runs), Nixon (2 singles, 2 runs, stolen base), Tomasello (2 runs, stolen base), Smith (run, stolen base), Robinson (single) and Cheney (single, run) paced the offense.
Osier went the distance on the hill for Lincoln County and allowed five hits and one walk, with four strikeouts. Fullerton and Gillespie pitched for Medomak and yielded seven hits and seven walks, with 10 strikeouts.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.